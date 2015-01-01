पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ब्यावरा विधानसभा:राम ही अब ब्यावरा के चंद्र

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ब्यावरा शहर में पहली बार विस चुनाव में कांग्रेस को मिली जीत

ब्यावरा विधायक गोवर्धन लाल दांगी के निधन के बाद इस विधानसभा सीट पर 3 नवंबर को हुए उपचुनाव की मतगणना के बाद मंगलवार काे नतीजे भी घोषित हुए। उपचुनाव में 1 लाख 84 हजार 327 मत ईवीएम से और 1180 डाक मतपत्र से डाले गए थे। इसमें से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी श्री दांगी को 95 हजार 397 वोट मिले हैं। वहीं भाजपा प्रत्याशी श्री पंवार को 83 हजार 295 वोट मिले है। तीसरे स्थान पर रहे गोपाल भिलाला को 2237 वोट मिले है। जबकि 6 प्रत्याशी की जमानत जब्त हो गई है। वहीं उपचुनाव में नोटा को 1179 वोट मिले हैं। पांच प्रत्याशी को नोटा से भी कम वोट मिले हैं। शहर के स्टेडियम परिसर में सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुई मतगणना शाम 4 बजे तक चली। शुरूआत के 15 राउंड तक प्रत्येक राउंड में आधे घंटे का समय लगा। इसके बाद प्रत्येक राउंड की गिनती औसतन 20 मिनट में पूरी हुई। देर शाम विजेता प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी के चुनाव एजेंट डॉ भारत वर्मा को आरओ संदीप अष्ठाना ने विजयी हाेने का प्रमाण पत्र सौपा। विजयी प्रत्याशी श्री दांगी कोरोना संक्रमित होने के चलते जीत की शपथ नहीं ले सके। वहीं भाजपा प्रत्याशी भी कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते मतगणना के दौरान उपस्थित नहीं रहे। इसके चलते दोनों दल के एजेंट ही मतगणना स्थल पर मौजूद रहे। प्रत्याशी के मौजूद न होने से कार्यकर्ताओं में मायूसी रही।

लीड बढ़ी }पिछले विस चुनाव 2018 में तब के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी 826 वोट से जीते थे, इस बार के उपचुनाव में 12102 मतों से रामचंद्र दांगी ने जीत हासिल की

आपने जिसे वोट दिया जानिए उसे कुल कितने वोट मिले

क्र. प्रत्याशी पार्टी प्राप्त मत परिणाम संख्या प्रतिशत 1. रामचंंद्र दांगी कांग्रेस 95,397 51.44% जीते 2. नारायणसिंह पंवार भाजपा 83,295 44.91% निकटतम 3. गोपालसिंह भिलाला बसपा 2237 1.21% जमानत जब्त 4. मुकेश कुमार दांगी शिवसेना 1398 0.75% जमानत जब्त 5. डॉ. सुशीलकुमार प्रसाद भाअपा 344 0.19% जमानत जब्त 6. जगदीश कुशवाह निर्दलीय 364 0.2% जमानत जब्त 7. नारायण सिंह निर्दलीय 659 0.36% जमानत जब्त 8. मुकेश जाटव निर्दलीय 659 0.32% जमानत जब्त 9. इनमें से कोई नहीं 1179 0.64% जमानत जब्त

ब्यावरा विस क्षेत्र में दूसरी सबसे बड़ी जीत का रिकॉर्ड बना: इस उपचुनाव में दूसरी बार सबसे बड़ी जीत 12102 वोट से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी की हुई है। इस सीट पर इससे पहले सबसे बड़ी जीत का रिकार्ड 2008 में पुरुषोत्तम दांगी के नाम है, उन्होंने 13444 मतों से जीत हासिल की थी।

नोटा को निर्दलियों से ज्यादा वोट मिले
इस उपचुनाव में भले ही मतदाताओं ने नोटा का बटन कम दबाया हो लेकिन फिर भी इनमें से कोई नहीं यानी नोटा को 1179 मतदाताओं ने चुना है। नोटा के पक्ष में गिरे कुल 1179 वोट के अंक तक तीनों निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों में से एक भी नहीं पहुंच पाया। इस प्रकार निर्दलीय से ज्यादा वोट नोटा के पक्ष में पड़े हैं। भारतीय अमृत पार्टी के उम्मीदवार को भी नोटा से कम वोट मिले हैं।

दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद विजयी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।​​​​​​​

मैं संकल्प लेता हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओ, मैं ब्यावरा विधानसभा से आपका विजयी प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी संकल्प लेता हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जो भरोसा जताया है उसे में कदापि दूटने नहीं दूंगा। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पूरा कराने जी जान से जुटने का संकल्प लेता हूं। अस्पताल में आधुनिक सेवाएं: ब्यावरा शहर में दो फोरलेन होने के साथ ही यहां रेलवे ट्रैक व अन्य यातायात के साधन है, इसके चलते यहां आए दिन हादसे भी ज्यादा होते है। इसके लिए मै अत्याधुनिक सुविधा से लेस अस्पताल की सुविधा जुटाउंगा। अजनार नदी को प्रदूषण मुक्त कराना: ब्यावरा की जीवनदायिनी अजनार नदी प्रदूषित है। इसे प्रदूषण मुक्त करने और इस नदी का जीर्णोद्धार करना मेरा दायित्व है। ताकि लोग यहां नदी का प्राकृतिक लुत्फ उठा सके। शहर को धूल मुक्त बनाना: ब्यावरा शहर को प्रदूषण व धूल से मुक्त करना मेरा संकल्प है। मैं इसके लिए पूरा प्रयास करूंगा कि ब्यावरा शहर को धूल मुक्त व स्वच्छ शहर बनाया जा सके। हस्ताक्षर (रामचंद्र दांगी)​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें