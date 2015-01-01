पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चक्रवात:बादल छंटने से दिन-रात के पारे में कमी

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • हल्की धुंध, ठंडी हवा के बीच रात का 0.7 व दिन का पारा 0.6 डिग्री कम

क्षेत्र में प्रति चक्रवात का असर कम होते ही दिन व रात के तापमान में कमी आई है। इस दौरान ठंडी हवा चलने के साथ ही वातावरण में धुंध छाई रही।
पिछले 4 दिनों से बादलों की हल्की परत और धूल के मेल से बनी धुंध से तापमान गिरावट के रास्ते में बाधा बनी हुई थी। मंगलवार को आसमान से बादल छंटने के साथ ही धुंध का असर भी कम हुआ, हालांकि क्षेत्र से धुंध पूरी तरह से नहीं हटी है। वहीं ठंडी हवा की रफ्तार भी बढ़कर 12 किमी प्रतिघंटा हो गई। इसके चलते दिन व रात के तापमान में कमी आई है। मोसम में हुए बदलाव के चलते दिन के तापमान में 0.6 डिग्री और रात के तापमान में 0.7 डिग्री की कमी दर्ज की गई।
चार दिन से छाए थे हल्के बादल, इसका रहा असर
क्षेत्र में 4 दिन पहले से हल्के बादल छाए हुए थे जो अब छंट गए। इससे तापमान में कमी आई है। मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के अनुसार सोमवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 29.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो मंगलवार को 0.6 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 28.8 डिग्री पर आ पहुंचा। इसी तरह सोमवार को रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 13.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो मंगलवार को 0.7 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 12.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा। इससे सर्दी में और इजाफा हुआ है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक श्री गोयल के बताया कि इस दौरान मौसम में सुबह के समय आर्द्रता 80 फीसदी थी जो शाम को घटकर 42 फीसदी रह गई है।

क्षेत्र में पिछले एक सप्ताह से यह है पारे की चाल
दिन न्यूनतम अधिकतम
मंगलवार 12.5 28.8
सोमवार 13.2 29.4
रविवार 13.6 30.0
शनिवार 13.5 30.8
शुक्रवार 13.1 30.5
गुरूवार 12.8 31.2
बुधवार 13.3 30.6

