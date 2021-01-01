पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई व्यवस्था एक फरवरी से:सैंपलिंग में कमी से घटे मरीज, बंद होंगे पांच फीवर क्लीनिक, आईसीयू से 9 पलंग हटाए

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • तलेन, मलावर, माचलपुर, कुरावर और इकलेरा में अब नहीं होगी सैंपलिंग

जिले में कोरोना के लक्षण वाले लोगों की सैंपलिंग में कमी से पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में भी कमी आई है। इससे स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब संसाधन और सुविधाओं में कटौती करना शुरू कर दिया है। बीते माह जिले में ब्लॉक स्तरीय कोविड केयर सेंटर बंद कर देने के बाद एक फरवरी से 5 फीवर क्लीनिक बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। इतना ही नहीं जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में 29 में से 9 पलंग सामान्य मरीजों के लिए हटा लिए जाएंगे। ऐसे में अब यहां 20 बेड पर कोरोना संक्रमितों काे भर्ती किया जा सकेगा। अफसरों के अनुसार पिछले दिनों से यहां भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या 10 से कम रही है। जिले में अब 15 में से 10 फीवर क्लीनिकों पर ही सैंपल लिए जाएंगे। कर्मचारियों की संख्या भी वहां के सैंपल के अनुसार ही रहेगी। जिस फीवर क्लीनिक पर रोजाना 10 से कम सैंपल लिए जाएंगे, वहां आयुष डॉक्टर की सेवाएं नहीं ली जाएंगी। यहां सिर्फ लैब टेक्नीशियन ही कार्य करेगा। जहां रोज 10 से अधिक सैंपल लिए जाएंगे, वहां आयुष चिकित्सक के साथ लैब टेक्नीशियन व स्टाफ नर्स की सेवाएं भी जारी रहेंगी। यह व्यवस्था 1 से 28 फरवरी के लिए तय की गई है।

नई व्यवस्था लागू होगी
^मरीजों की संख्या कम हो रही है। शासन ने 30 जिलों के आइसोलेशन वार्ड बंद करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। राजगढ़ जिले में भी कुछ बदलाव के निर्देश हैं। आइसोलेशन वार्ड में अब 9 बेड सामान्य मरीजों के लिए रहेंगे। 15 की जगह अब 10 स्थानों पर ही फीवर क्लीनिक संचालित होंगे। यहां कार्यरत स्टाफ भी कम करने के निर्देश हैं। 1 फरवरी से नई व्यवस्था लागू होगी।
-डॉ स्पूतनिक यदु, सीएमएचओ

सप्ताह में मिले पॉजिटिव व निगेटिव मरीजों की संख्या और दर

दिन पॉजिटिव निगेटिव पॉजिटिव दर 29 जनवरी 05 154 3.1 28 जनवरी 02 273 0.7 27 जनवरी 09 112 7.4 26 जनवरी 03 225 1.3 25 जनवरी 01 272 0.3 24 जनवरी 02 239 0.8 23 जनवरी 06 252 2.3

आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती रहे मरीजों की संख्या

दिन भर्ती रहे मरीज 29 जनवरी 09 28 जनवरी 09 27 जनवरी 10 26 जनवरी 09 25 जनवरी 09 24 जनवरी 09 23 जनवरी 09​​​​​​​

16 फीवर क्लीनिक में 7 दिन में सैंपलिंग

दिन सैंपल 29 जनवरी 182 28 जनवरी 181 27 जनवरी 204 26 जनवरी 115 25 जनवरी 229 24 जनवरी 187 23 जनवरी 244

जानिए… वह तीन कारण जिनकी वजह से घटे कोरोना के पॉजिटिव मरीज
{पहले ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी सैंपल लिए जा रहे थे, जबकि पिछले माह से सिर्फ फीवर क्लीनिक पर ही सैंपल ले रहे हैं। सैंपल की संख्या कम हुई है।
{तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव व सर्दी के दौरान गर्म खानपान के चलते लोगों में कोरोना का यह इस स्ट्रेन अधिक प्रभावी नहीं रहा।
{सैंपलिंग के मामले में विभाग अधिक ध्यान नहीं दे रहा। सामान्य सर्दी-जुकाम के मरीज फीवर क्लीनिक पर पहुंच रहे हैं और इन्हीं के सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं।
कोविड केयर सेंटर बंद, अब आइसोलेशन बेड हटाए
बीते माह जीरापुर, ब्यावरा, नरसिंहगढ़ व सारंगपुर के कोविड केयर सेंटर बंद कर दिए थे। एक फरवरी से जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड के बेड कम कर रहे हैं। वार्ड के कुल 29 बेड में से अब 20 बेड ही संक्रमितों के लिए रहेंगे। शेष 9 बेड सामान्य मरीजों के लिए उपयोग में लाए जा सकेंगे।

28 फरवरी तक बढ़ाई 10 फीवर क्लीनिकों की अवधि

ब्यावरा, नरसिंहगढ़, सारंगपुर, बोड़ा, जीरापुर, खिलचीपुर, खुजनेर, पचोर, सुठालिया, जिला अस्पताल राजगढ़।

1 फरवरी से बंद हो जाएंगे यह पांच फीवर क्लीनिक

तलेन, मलावर, माचलपुर, कुरावर, इकलेरा

