कोरोना का कहर:कुछ दिन राहत, फिर बढ़े मरीज, 1 की माैत, इधर बिना दूसरी जांच के 7 दिन में ही कर रहे डिस्चार्ज

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक सप्ताह से त्योहार के अवकाश और सैंपलिंग कम होने से कम मिले थे संक्रमित

पिछले एक सप्ताह से त्योहार के अवकाश और सैंपलिंग कम होने से कोरोना मरीजों के आंकड़े घट रहे थे, लेकिन पिछले दो दिनों से मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। वहीं कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वालों की संख्या भी अचानक बढ़ी है। गुरुवार को माचलपुर के एक व्यापारी की कोरोना से माैत हाे गई। इससे दो दिन पहले कुरावर में एक ही परिवार के दो लोगों की मौत हाे चुकी है।
कोरोना संक्रमण के नए मामले अभी स्थिर बने हुए थे, लेकिन अब संक्रमित व कोरोना से दम तोड़ने वालों की संख्या में अचानक बढ़ोतरी हुई है। गुरूवार को जिले में दो लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हुई है। इसके साथ ही शहर में कुछ मौत ऐसी भी हो रही हैं जिनमें लक्षण पूरी तरह से कोरोना के हैं, लेकिन कोरोना की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इससे लोगों में कोरोना को लेकर अब डर बढ़ रहा है। इन मौतों से स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी चिंता में है। इसके साथ ही एक चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती किए गए मरीजों को बिना दूसरी जांच कराए 10 दिन बाद ही डिस्चार्ज कर दिया जाता है। ऐसे में यह लोग भी संक्रमण फैलने की सबसे बड़ी वजह हो सकते हैं। हालांकि डॉक्टरों का तर्क है कि शासन की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही मरीज को डिस्चार्ज किया जाता है। नए नियम के तहत कोविड सेंटर में मरीज भर्ती है और उसे लक्षण नहीं है तो 10 की बजाय 7 दिन में भी डिस्चार्ज कर रहे हंै।
किया जा सकता है डिस्चार्ज
^नई गाइडलाइन के अनुसार जिन मरीजों को लक्षण नहीं है, अगर वह घर में आइसोलेशन होकर खुद को परिवार और लोगों से दूर रख सके तो उन्हें डिस्चार्ज किया जा सकता है।
- डॉ आरएस परिहार, सिविल सर्जन

डाॅक्टर को तय करना है डिस्चार्ज और टेस्ट कराना
कोविड सेंटर भर्ती मरीज में 7 दिन से पहले कोरोना के लक्षण नहीं रहते तो डिस्चार्ज किया जाता है, नहीं तो 10 दिन बाद बिना जांच किए घर भेजा जाता है। महामारी नियंत्रण डॉ महेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि फिजिशियन को तय करना रहता है कि मरीज की दोबारा जांच हो या नहीं और कब डिस्चार्ज करें।

लक्षण कोरोना लेकिन रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
कई लोगों ऐसे भी है जो काफी दिनों तक बुखार, जुकाम, सिरदर्द, बदन दर्द और कमजोरी से पीड़ित रहे पर उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। इसमें कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्होंने बुखार आने पर पहले तो मलेरिया, टायफायड और शुगर आदि की जांच कराई। कोरोना के लक्षण होने के बाद रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई।

शपथ पत्र भरने पर होम आइसाेलेशन की सुविधा
जिले में अभी तक 1662 मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए है। इसमें से 1536 मरीज ठीक हेाकर घर लौट गए हैं। अभी तक कोरोना से 41 लोगों की मौत हुई है, जिसमें से एक मौत गुरूवार को हुई, जबकि दो की दो दिन पहले हुई है। अभी तक चार मौत जिले में हुई है, जबकि 37 मौतें बाहर इलाज के दौरान हुई है। जिले में होमआइसोलेनश की सुविधा मिलने के बाद अभी तक 324 मरीजों को शपथपत्र भरवाकर घर में आइसोलेट किया है। इसमें से 38 एक्टिव केस है, वहीं 286 रिकवर हो गए है। जिन्हें दो समय कॉल करके सेहत की जानकारी देना होती है।

