त्योहार के बाद अब शादी का सीजन:शादियों में 200 मेहमानों की बंदिशें, लेकिन बाजार में भीड़ के लिए कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में लगातार बढ़ रहा कोरोना, लेकिन बाजार में बेफिक्री

एक दिन पहले जिले में आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक आयोजित की गई। इस बैठक में शादी समारोह सहित अन्य तरह की तैयारियों के लिए गाइड लाइन तय की है। लेकिन बाजार को लेकर किसी तरह की गाइड लाइन तय नहीं की है। वहीं शादी कितने बजे तक हो सकती है और मैरिज गार्डन संचालक क्या-क्या सावधानी बरतेंगे। इसको लेकर भी कोई गाइड लाइन नहीं बनाई। नतीजा यह रहा कि कल से जिलेभर में शादियों की धूम रहेगी और ऐसे में लोग बाजार में बेरोकटोक आ जा रहे है। जिनके चेहरे पर मास्क तक नहीं है। ब्यावरा व खिलचीपुर में जिले का सबसे बड़ा कपड़ा व ज्वैलरी बाजार है। जो दीपावली के बाद अब शादियों के लिए सज चुका है। देवउठनी एकादशी से शादियां होने से बाजार में बड़ी संख्या में खरीदार पहुंच रहे हैं। मिष्ठान, आभूषण, कपड़ा के व्यापारियों ने तो इस बार ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए नई-नई वेरायटियां उतारी है और ऑफर भी दे रहे हैं। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि सप्ताहभर से व्यवसाय में वृद्धि हुई है। लेकिन इस बाजार में कोरोना से बचने के लिए किसी प्रकार के सुरक्षा इंतजाम नहीं किए है। ऐसे में एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का डर बना हुआ है।

आपदा प्रबंधन ने बाजार को लेकर नहीं बनाई योजना

सोमवार शाम को आपदा प्रबंधन की बैठक में बाजार व्यवस्था और समय को लेकर किसी प्रकार की पाबंदी नहीं लगाई है। इसके साथ ही बाजार में बिना मास्क सामान नहीं बेचने ओर दुकानों पर बिना मास्क के संचालक व कर्मचारी के नहीं रहने पर भी निर्णय नहीं लिया है। इन दुकानों पर सैनेटाइजर तक उपलब्ध नहीं है। वहीं इन दुकान संचालकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी नहीं हो रही है।

शादियों के सीजन में इस तरह सजा बाजार, हर वैरायटी का मिलने लगा सामान

30 हजार तक की पोशाक
कपड़ा बाजार में महिलाओं के फैंसी व जरीभरत कपड़ों की मांग सबसे अधिक है। एक वेश की कीमत 30 रुपए तक है। महिलाओं के जरीभरत कपड़े कोलकत्ता से अधिक आते है। वहीं सूरत, महेश्वर, चंदेरी सहित अन्य जगह की साड़ियों की ज्यादा मांग है।

बाजार में हर तरह की ज्वैलरी उपलब्ध
शहर सहित जिलेभर में हर तरह की ज्वैलरी बाजार में उपलब्ध है। इसके साथ ही आर्टिफिशियल ज्वैलरी की भी बाजार में मांग है। साथ ही किराए की पौषाक भी कुछ जगह मिलने लगी है।

ड्रायफूड की बढ़ी मांग
मिष्ठान व्यापारियों ने शादियों ड्रायफ्रूड की मिठाइयां बनाई है। इसके अलावा मावा की विशेष मिठाइयां भी बाजार में उपलब्ध है,जिसमें कई वेरायटियां है। इन मिष्ठानों की खासियत यह है कि ये लंबे समय तक घर में पड़ी रहने पर भी खराब नहीं होगी।

नीरज कुमार सिंह , कलेक्टर

{आपने मैरिज गॉर्डन में प्रतिबंध लगाया, लेकिन घर से शादी करने वाले को लेकर नहीं?
घर से शादी करने वालों पर वही दो सौ लोगों का नियम लागू रहेगा।
{शहर में मैरिज गॉर्डन में निगरानी रहेगी, लेकिन गांव में कैसे होगी?
गांव में पहले से टीम गठित है, उन्हें दोबारा एक्टिव किया जाएगा।
{क्या भीड़ नियंत्रण के लिए कोई आदेश जारी किया गया?
हम जिले में धारा 144 लगा रहे हैं, उल्लंघन करने पर उसी के तहत कार्रवाई होगी।
{शादी व अन्य आयोजन की भीड़ का नियंत्रण के लिए क्या प्लान है?
शासन की गाइड लाइन व जिले की गाइड लाइन से ही नियंत्रण करेंगे, इसके लिए टीमें गठित होंगी।
मैरिज गार्डन पर सख्ती, लेकिन घर वाली शादी के लिए नहीं
एक दिन पहले मैरिज गार्डन में होने वाली शादियों को लेकर प्रशासन ने भले ही सख्ती बरती हो, लेकिन घर में होने वाली शादियों को लेकर सख्ती नहीं है। बैठक में गार्डन में प्रवेश करने वाले को मास्क व सैनिटाइजर अनिवार्य है। किसी को बिना मास्क प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं रहेगी।

