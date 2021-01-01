पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पढ़ाई पर असर:काेरोना काल में बंद रहे स्कूल, छात्रावास नतीजा बाेर्ड परीक्षा में घट गए 6117 छात्र

राजगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • 55 केंद्रों पर होगी 10वीं, 12वीं की परीक्षा, बीते वर्ष 59 केंद्रों पर हुई थी

काेराेना महामारी का हायर सेकंडरी और हाईस्कूल के छात्र-छात्राओं की परीक्षाओं पर भी असर पड़ा है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने 10वीं व 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं का टाइम टेबल जारी कर दिया है। 10 वीं की परीक्षा 30 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी, वहीं 12वीं की परीक्षा 1 मई से शुरू होने वाली है। जिले में भी परीक्षा की तैयारियां शुरू हो गई हैं। बीते वर्ष के मुकाबले इस बार परीक्षा में 6117 परीक्षार्थी कम हो गए हैं। कोरोना काल में स्कूल व छात्रावासों का संचालन पूरी तरह बंद हो जाने के बाद जिले में पहली बार यह यह स्थिति बनी है, जब परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या अप्रत्याशित तौर पर कम हुई है।

मंगलवार को हुई अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा, सभी परीक्षार्थी पहुंचे
मंगलवार को 9वीं से 12वीं की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा का दूसरा पर्चा हुआ। उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के प्राचार्य महेशकुमार गुप्ता के अनुसार सभी 491 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। उन्होंने बताया कि 10वीं एवं 9वी में सामाजिक विज्ञान व 11वीं, 12वीं में हिंदी विषय का पर्चा परीक्षार्थियों ने हल किया। छमाही परीक्षा में सौ प्रतिशत उपस्थित रही।

नियमित के साथ परीक्षा देंगे प्राइवेट परीक्षार्थी
बीते वर्ष तक जिले में नियमित व प्राइवेट परीक्षार्थियों के लिए अलग-अलग परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए जाते रहे हैं। इस बार नियमित परीक्षार्थियों के परीक्षा केंद्र पर ही वहीं के प्राइवेट छात्र भी परीक्षा दे सकेंगे। इससे प्राइवेट परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा देने के लिए दूर-दराज के अन्य केंद्रों पर नहीं जाना होगा।

इस बार 10वीं और 12वीं दाेनाें के परीक्षार्थी कम
इस बार जिले में 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में 20826 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। बीते वर्ष यह संख्या 23988 थी। यानी इस बार दसवीं की परीक्षा में 3162 परीक्षार्थी कम हो गए हैं। वहीं 12वीं में इस बार 15023 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देंगे, जबकि बीते साल इसी परीक्षा में 17978 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे।

30 अप्रैल से 10वीं, 1 मई से शुरू होंगी 12वीं की परीक्षा
इस बार 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा 30 अप्रैल से शुरू होकर 15 मई तक चलेगी। वहीं 12वीं की परीक्षा इसके अगले ही दिन 1 मई से शुरू हो जाएंगी, जो 18 मई तक चलेगी। शिक्षा विभाग ने परीक्षा कराने के लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। केंद्रों पर इंतजाम कोविड गाइडलाइन काे ध्यान में रखते हुए किए जा रहे हैं।

तालिका से समझें, इस साल कितनी कम हुई संख्या
कक्षा बीते वर्ष परीक्षार्थी इस बार परीक्षार्थी कमी
10वीं 23988 20826 3162
12वीं 17978 15023 2955

जानिए तीन बड़े कारण... जिनकी वजह से बोर्ड परीक्षा में कम हुए विद्यार्थी
1. कोरोना काल में स्कूल व छात्रावासों के संचालन पर पूरी तरह पाबंदी लगा दी गई थी, ऐसे में अन्य जिलों से आकर यहां पढ़ने वाले छात्र अपने जिलों में लौट गए हैं।
2. परीक्षा में फेल होने वाले छात्र बीते वर्ष तक अगले सत्र में ही दोबारा परीक्षा में शामिल होते थे। इस बार रुक जाना नहीं योजना में परीक्षा परिणाम आने के 3 माह बाद ही कई ने परीक्षा दी और वह प्रोन्नत होकर अगली कक्षा में पहुंच गए हैं। इसलिए बीते वर्ष फेल हुए विद्यार्थी भी इस परीक्षा से बाहर हो गए।
3. इस बार अनुमान लगाया जा रहा था कि कोविड महामारी के कारण केंद्र बढ़ाए जाएंगे लेकिन केंद्र कम किए गए हैं। वहीं ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं से पढ़ाई प्रभावित होने के कारण भी छात्र संख्या घटी है।

