जिला पंचायत:अस्पताल में गंदगी, मवेशियाें काे देख सीईओ ने जताई नाराजगी, व्यवस्था सुधारने के निर्देश

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
जिला पंचायत के सीईओ केदार सिंह रविवार काे जिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण करने पहुचे। इस दौरान श्रीसिंह ने अस्पताल के कार्यालय सहित वार्डों की व्यवस्था देखी। उन्होंने सुरक्षा और स्वास्थ्य सेवा की व्यवस्था काे बेहतर करने के निर्देश दिए। श्री सिंह ने अस्पताल के पोषण पुनर्वास के साथ ही वन स्टाफ सेंटर को देखकर वहां आने वाले लोगों से चर्चा की। इसके बाद महिला मेडिकल वार्ड, आईसीयू और ओपीडी को देखने के साथ ही लैब व ब्लड बैंक को देखा। यहां फैली गंदगी को लेकर उन्होंने नाराजगी जताई है। इसके साथ ही परिसर में आवारा पशु को हटाने के लिए कहा। उन्हाेंने कहा कि ओपीडी में ड्यूटी डाक्टर नियमित रूप से बैठें और अस्पताल से ही सारी जांच कराने के साथ दवाई दी जाएं। श्रीसिंह ट्रामा सेंटर भी पहुंचे और मरीजों से चर्चा करने के साथ ही ओटी व मेटरनिटी वार्ड की व्यवस्था देख सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारने के लिए कहा। श्री सिंह ने सीएस कार्यालय के साथ ही अस्पताल के पार्क व पार्किंग व्यवस्था को देख वहां खड़े वाहनों काे व्यवस्थित करने के लिए कहा है ताकि एंबुलेंस ठीक से निकल सके।

व्यवस्था नहीं सुधरेगी तब तक जारी रहेगा दौरा
श्रीसिंह कोविड वार्ड में मिलने वाली सुविधाएं देखने के लिए कोविड आईसीयू गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने सीएमएचओ स्तूपनिक यदू और सीएस आरएस परिहार से कहा कि जिला अस्‍पताल की व्यवस्था सुधारना हमारी सभी की प्राथमिकता है। इस दौरान श्रीसिंह ने कहा कि जब तक व्यवस्था नहीं सुधरती तब तक अधिकारियों का नियमित रूप से इसी तरह दौरा जारी रहेगा।

