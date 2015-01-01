पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम से नहीं निजात:दुकानदारों ने सड़काें तक जमाया सामान, हाथ ठेले वाले भी जमे, ट्रैफिक प्लान न होने से लग रहा जाम

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • त्याेहारी सीजन से पहले पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक प्लान नहीं बनाया इस करण हाे रही मुसीबत

शहर में दिवाली से पहले बाजार सजकर तैयार है। त्योहारी खरीदी के चलते बाजार में दुकानों पर भीड़ भी बढ़ गई है। दुकानों के सामने सड़क पर स्टॉल लगे हुए हैं। शहर के साथ ग्रामीण खरीदारों की भी खासी भीड़ बढ़ गई है। इधर अव्यवस्थित ट्रैफिक व पार्किंग व्यवस्था न होने से बाजार में आए लोग दिनभर परेशान रहे हैं। बुधवार को शहर में हाट बाजार था, इसके चलते हजारों लोग यहां खरीददारी करने पहुंचे। इससे राजगढ़ में मेन बाजार से जुड़े रास्तों पर बार-बार जाम लग रहा है। वहीं तिल्ली चौक, जेल चौराहा, पारायण चौक, जय स्तंभ व सब्जी बाजार में दिनभर जाम जैसे हालात बने रहे। ब्यावरा में भी एबी रोड सहित मैन बाजार की गलियों में सुबह से शाम तक जाम की स्थिति बनती रही। इसके बावजूद दोनों जगहों पर नपा और यातायात पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक नियंत्रण के लिए कोई प्लान नहीं बनाया।

शहर के पांच प्रमुख पाइंट.. अव्यवस्थित हाथठेले, वाहन पार्किंग की व्यवस्था भी नहीं
1. कोतवाली रोड पर फुटकर विक्रेताओं के साथ ही हाथ ठेले होने से जाम की स्थिति रहती है।
2. गुड़गली व मिर्ची बाजार के समीप ही बैंक ऑफ इंडिया हाेने से इस चौराहे पर दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनती है।
3. जयस्तंभ चौराहे पर चारों तरफ हाथ ठेले वालों का कब्जा रहता है। यहीं से सब्जी बाजार शुरू होने से पैदल निकलना मुश्किल रहता है।
4. त्योहारी सीजन में सब्जी बाजार में दुकानदारों ने स्टॉल लगा रखे हैं, वहीं सड़क किनारे सब्जी व ठेले वाले बैठे रहने से बाजार सकरा हो जाता है।
5. जेल चौराहे व पारायण चौके के आसपास सब्जी व हाथ ठेले वालों के साथ ही दुकानदार भी सड़क पर सामान जमा देते है। इससे जेल जाने वाले पहिया वाहन जाम में फंसते है।

सड़कों पर लग रही हैं दुकानें
शहरवासी बाबूलाल दांगी, कमल तंवर, रामनारायण, राजेश शर्मा के मुताबिक दुकानों के सामने व्यापारियों ने सामान रख रखा है। सड़क के दोनों तरफ फुटकर विक्रेता बैठे है। बाजार में हर कहीं खड़े वाहन और ऑटो भी परेशानी का कारण हैं। इसकी वजह से सबसे ज्यादा एसपी बंगला, जेल चौराहा, सब्जी बाजार, नया बस स्टैंड चौराहा पर दिक्कत है।

सड़क पर लगा रखे हैं स्टॉल
त्योहार के दौरान अधिकांश दुकानदार सड़क पर स्टॉल लगाते है। शहर में दुकानदारों ने फोटोफ्रेम, रंगोली, बर्तन, रंगाई-पुताई, पशु श्रंगार, किराना सहित अन्य दुकानें सड़क पर लगी हैं। इससे बाजार में अस्थाई अतिक्रमण पसरा हुआ है। वहीं हाईवे, चौराहा पर बाहर से आने वाले दुकानदार भी सड़क किनारे बैठते हैं।.

^बाजार व त्योहार के हाट की व्यवस्था की जाएगी, इसके लिए अमले को भेजकर दुकान सड़क से दूर व स्टॉल अलग करने के लिए कहा जाएगा। ताकि राहगीरों को परेशानी नही हो सके। -पवन अवस्थी, सीएमओ नपा, राजगढ़।

