पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:पटाखा बाजार में टीन शेड की जगह कपड़े की कनात से बनाईं दुकानें

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस बार भी जिलेभर के पटाखा बाजार असुरक्षा और बदइंतजामी के पर्याय बने हुए हैं। शहर सहित ब्यावरा, सारंगपुर, जीरापुर, खिलचीपुर, पचोर व नरसिंहगढ़ व अन्य जगहों पर लाइसेंसी दुकानों के लिए नियम के हिसाब से पटाखा बाजारों में सुरक्षा तय नहीं की गई। शहर में धनतेरस से स्टेडियम में आतिशबाजी के लिए दुकानें बनाई गई। लेकिन इस बार भी यहां कपड़े की कनात व पर्दों (टेंट) से बनी पटाखा दुकानें ही नजर आ रही हैं। जबकि सरकारी निर्देशों के हिसाब से यह दुकानें टिन शेड से बनाई जाना थीं। ताकि दुर्घटना की स्थिति में आगजनी को बेकाबू होने से रोका जा सके।

मुख्यालय पर ही नहीं किए इंतजाम, जिलेभर में सुरक्षा पर नहीं दिया ध्यान: प्रशासन की अनदेखी की वजह से जिलेभर में पटाखा बाजारों में सुरक्षा के इंतजामों ध्यान नहीं दिया गया है। न तो नगरीय निकायों व पंचायतों ने पटाखा बाजार में पानी के पर्याप्त टैंकर खड़े किए हैं और न ही आग बुझाने के जरूरी उपकरण जुटाए हैं।

जिले भर में 800 अस्थाई लाइसेंसियों के अलावा सैकड़ों व्यापारी अनदेखी कर अवैध तरीके से बेच रहे पटाखे
जिले में इस बार प्रशासन ने कुल 800 लोगों को पटाखा व आतिशबाजी बिक्री के लिए लाइसेंस जारी किए हैं। इनमें से राजगढ़ में 100, ब्यावरा में 200, नरसिंहगढ़ में 170, सारंगपुर में 170, खिलचीपुर में 90, जीरापुर में 80 दुकानदारों को आतिशबाजी के लाइसेंस दिए हैं। इसके अलावा सैकड़ों लोग अवैध रूप से आतिशबाजी बेच रहे है। जिन्होंने लाइसेंस की शर्तों का पालन नहीं किया है।
सुरक्षा में चूक पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी
^पटाखा बिक्री के लिए सशर्त अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी किए जाते हैं। हम सुनिश्चित करा रहे हैं कि पटाखा बाजारों में सुरक्षा के सही इंतजाम हों। अगर कहीं चूक मिली तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
– नीरज कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर राजगढ़।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें