किसान की समस्या:हम्माल की कमी, कम उपज लाने वाले किसान व्यापारियाें के गाेदाम तक पहुंचा रहे सोयाबीन

राजगढ़27 मिनट पहले
  • 6 हजार बाेरी की हुई आवक, अधिकतम भाव 4400 से 4500 रुपए रहे

मंडी में सोयाबीन की 5 हजार बोरी से अधिक की आवक हाेने से सुबह तौल 10.30 बजे शुरू होकर शाम 6 बजे तक चल रहा। कम मात्रा में उपज लाने वाले किसानों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा। व्यापारियों के गोदाम नीलामी स्थल से दूर होने से देर शाम स्वयं ढोकर ले जाना पड़ रहा है।

मंडी में कम संख्या में हम्मालों के कारण परेशानी बन रही। एक पखवाड़े में 50 हजार क्विंटल से अधिक की खरीदी हो चुकी है। संपूर्ण प्रांगण प्रतिदिन सोयाबीन से भरे ट्रैक्टरों से दिखाई दे रहा। प्रांगण प्रभारी एलएस किराड़ ने बताया सोमवार को करीब 5 हजार बोरी एवं मंगलवार को करीब 6 हजार बोरी सोयाबीन की आवक हुई। माॅडल रेट 4000 एवं अधिकतम भाव 4400 से 4500 के बीच रहे।

वर्तमान में नवीन सब्जी मंडी प्रांगण में सब्जी मंडी का संचालन प्रारंभ नहीं होने से साेयाबीन की नीलामी की जा रही। यहां व्यापारियों के गाेदामों से दूर होकर छोटे किसान जो ट्रैक्टरों के अलावा अन्य किराये के वाहनों मंे अपनी कम मात्रा में उपज लाते हैं उन्हें परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा। गांव बांदेड़ी के किसान राजेश ओसारी ने बताया सुबह से सोयाबीन के 8 कट्टे लेकर आया था।

नीलामी शाम 4 बजे हुई। इसके बाद नीलामी स्थल से व्यापारी का गाेदाम दूर होने से स्वयं ही बोरे बाइक पर लादकर ले गया। ग्राम बड़वेली के शांतिलाल वसुनिया भी बाइक पर सोयाबीन व्यापारी के गाेदाम तक ले जाते दिखाई दिए। ग्राम नरवाली की सरमबाई ने बताया सुबह से आई थी।

शाम 5 बज गई वे भी यहां वाहन का इंतजार करती रही। जिससे वह अपनी सोयाबीन की उपज को व्यापारी के गाेदाम तक पहुंचा सके। ग्राम पिपरनी के मुकेश राजपूत, छड़ावद के नारायण राजपूत आदि ने भी अन्य व्यक्ति के ट्रैक्टर से अपनी सोयाबीन की उपज व्यापारी के गाेदाम तक पहुंचाई। किसानाें ने कहा इस समस्या का हल होना चाहिए।

कम संख्या में हम्माल आ रहे हैं

नवीन माॅडल एक्ट के बाद तुलावटियों एवं हम्मालों का तौल में अनिवार्यता का नियम अब चूंकि खत्म हो चुका है। ऐसे में किसानों को तौल का शुल्क नहीं लग रहा। ऐसे में बहुत कम संख्या में हम्माल आ रहे है। देर शाम को दो चार हम्माल ही यहां रहते है। जिससे छोटे किसानों को अपनी उपज व्यापारियों के गाेदाम तक पहुंचाने में परेशानी आ रही। मंडी के तौल कांटे भी खराब पड़े हैं। उपज पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी किसान की

जिस स्थान पर नीलामी होती हैं वहां से खरीदी करने वाले व्यापारी के गाेदाम तक उपज पहुंचाने की जवाबदारी किसान की है। तौल का कार्य भी व्यापारी के गाेदाम पर ही होगा।
एचआर पाटीदार, सचिव, कृषि उपज मंडी राजगढ़

