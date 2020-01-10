पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल पहुंचे विद्यार्थी:मास्क लगाकर, पानी की बॉटल लेकर पालकों की अनुमति से स्कूल पहुंचे विद्यार्थी, कम रही उपस्थिति

राजगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • विद्यार्थी बोले-वैक्सीन आने तक कोविड के प्रोटोकाल का पालन करेंगे और स्कूल भी आएंगे

आखिर कब तक घर में बैठकर पढ़ाई करेंगे, स्कूल तो आना ही पड़ेगा, इसलिए काेराेना के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए प्रोटोकाल का पालन करेंगे। जब तक कि वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती है और ऐसे ही स्कूल भी आएंगे। पढ़ाई करना है तो स्कूल तो आना ही पड़ेगा न... एक्सीलेंस स्कूल के सामने सोमवार सुबह विद्यार्थी पहुंचे तो उन्होंने भास्कर के एक सवाल का कुछ ऐसे ही जवाब दिया। हमारा सवाल था कि क्या कोरोना के संक्रमण के बीच स्कूल आने में आपको डर नहीं लग रहा है। इस पर विद्यार्थियों ने एकस्वर में कहा, डर तो लग रहा है, लेकिन कोरोना का हराना है और पढ़ाई भी करना है, ऐसे में प्रोटोकाल का पालन करते हुए स्कूल आएंगे, जरूरी आएंगे।

कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस बार स्कूल देरी से खुले हैं, वह भी तमाम शर्तों के आधार पर। सोमवार को पहला दिन था। शासन के आदेश के तहत बच्चों को सैनिटाइजर, पानी की बॉटल, मास्क और अभिभावकों के हस्ताक्षर किये हुए एक अनुमति पत्र लेकर स्कूल पहुंचना था। पहले दिन जिलेभर के सरकारी स्कूलों में अलग-अलग स्थिति रही। कुछ स्क्ूलों में बच्चे पहुंचे ही नहीं, तो कुछ स्कूलों में बच्चों की संख्या बहुत कम रही। पहला दिन होने के कारण कई बच्चे डरे भी हुए थे, तो कई के पास सूचना नहीं पहुंच सकी, ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि मंगलवार से स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या और बढ़ेगी।

एक दिन छोड़कर आएंगे विद्यार्थी स्क्ूल: अभी सिर्फ कक्षा 9 से 12 तक के विद्यार्थियों को ही स्कूल आने की अनुमति दी गई है। उस पर भी तमाम शर्तें हैं। इसके अलावा एक दिन 9 वे 10वीं, दूसरे दिन 11 व 12 की कक्षाएं लगेंगी। बच्चों को कुल दो घंटे ही कक्षाएं अटैंड करना होगी। स्कूल कक्ष में सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ एक बैंच पर एक ही बच्चा बैठेगा। हालांकि, यह व्यवस्था कुछ स्क्ूलों में थोड़ी बहुत अलग हो सकती है, लेकिन प्रोटोकाल का पालन सब जगह समान ही है।

उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के प्राचार्य बोले... पहले दिन बच्चे थोड़े घबराए हुए थे: उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय के प्राचार्य के बताया कि हम एक एक दिन छोड़कर बच्चों को बुला रहे हैं। पहले दिन बच्चों की संख्या बहुत कम रही, कक्षा 9 में सिर्फ दो विद्यार्थी और कक्षा 10 वीं के 23 विद्यार्थी स्कूल पहुंचे। बच्चे संक्रमण के खतरे को लेकर थोड़ डरे हुए भी हैं, हालांकि वे स्‍कूल आना चाहते हैँ। हमारे यहां तमाम एहतियात बरती जा रही है, प्रोटोकाल का पालन करवाया जा रहा है।

डीईओ ने कहा-अभी बच्चे अभी डरे हुए हैं, धीरे धीरे बढ़ेगी विद्यार्थियों की संख्या

सोशल डिस्टेंस: एक बेंच पर एक ही बच्चे को बैठाया

शासकीय उत्कृष्ट स्‍कूल में पहले दिन पहुंचे कक्षा दसवीं के छात्र राहुल परमार, सागर जाटव ने बताया कि पहले दिन दोपहर 12 बजे से क्लास लगी, कमरे में एक बैंच पर एक ही बच्चे को बिठाया गया। सैनेटाइजर की बॉटल हम साथ लेकर गये थे, पीने के पानी की बॉटल भी। एक दिन छोड़कर स्कूल बुलाया है।

निजी स्कूलों में पहले से ही लग रही ऑनलाइन क्लास

निजी स्कूलों में पहले से ही ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं चल रही हैं, उसके साथ अलग से डाउट क्लीयर सेशन की भी क्लास लग रही है, ऐसे में यहां विद्यार्थियों की संख्या न के बराबर रही।

हर स्कूल में अलग स्थिति

स्कूलों में अलग अलग स्थिति रही, कहीं बच्चे पहुंचे ही नहीं तो कहीं बहुत कम संख्या में पहुंंचे, बच्चे भी डरे हुए हैं। धीरे धीरे संख्या बढ़ेगी। -बीएस बिसौरिया, डीईओ

11-12वीं के विद्यार्थी करते रहे दिनभर तैयारी

मंगलवार यानी आज से कक्षा 11 एवं 12वीं के विद्यार्थी स्कूल जाएंगे। वे सोमवार को तैयारी में जुटे रहे। विद्यार्थी गोविंद, अर्जुन ने बताया कि हमारे वाट्सएप ग्रुप पर एक मैसेज आया है, उसके हिसाब से तैयारी कर रहे हैं। एक अनुमति पत्र है, जिसे भरकर पिताजी के हस्ताक्षर करवाना है, उसके बाद ही स्कूल में प्रवेश में मिलेगा।

