उच्च शिक्षा विभाग:ऑनलाइन अर्हता परीक्षण के बाद अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट होंगे विद्यार्थी

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कॉलेजों में यूजी द्वितीय, तृतीय वर्ष और पीजी तृतीय सेमेस्टर की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के लिए गाइड लाइन जारी कर दी गई है। प्रवेश प्रक्रिया मंगलवार 3 नवंबर से शुरु हो जाएगी। 3 से 10 नवंबर तक कॉलेज के छात्र-छात्रा की अर्हता का ऑनलाइन परीक्षण किया जाएगा। छात्र के नामांकन पत्र के जरिए उसके बारे में सारी जानकारी ऑनलाइन लेंगें और उसकी जांच करेंगे। इसके बाद कॉलेज द्वारा प्रवेश शुल्क जमा करने के लिए लिंक जनरेट की जाएगी और उसे छात्र को दिया जाएगा। अगर छात्र की आर्हता का परीक्षण होने के बाद उसको लिंग 10 नवंबर से पहले दे दी जाती है तो वह उससे पहले भी प्रवेश शुल्क जमा कर सकता है। प्रवेश शुल्क जमा करने की प्रक्रिया 5 से 30 नवंबर के बीच चलेगी। इस दौरान छात्र अपने नामांकन क्रमांक के जरिए फीस 500 रुपए ऑनलाइन जमा कर सकते हैं।

