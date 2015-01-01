पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोस्टमार्टम करवाया:असि. फार्मासिस्ट का शव घर में फांसी के फंदे पर लटका मिला

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • जांच के लिए पुलिस ने मृतका का मोबाइल जब्त किया

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पदस्थ संविदा असिस्टेंट फार्मासिस्ट अर्चना राठौर (28) का शव शुक्रवार सुबह उनके घर में छत के पंखे से फांसी पर लटका मिला। कमरे का दरवाजा अंदर से बंद था। सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने परिजनों की मौजूदगी में शव को उतरवाया और पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। हादसे का पता तब चला जब शुक्रवार सुबह 9 बजे तक अर्चना के घर से कोई हलचल नहीं हुई। इस पर पड़ोसियों को किसी अनहोनी का शक हुआ। फिर पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। पुलिस के साथ-साथ अस्पताल का स्टाफ भी मौके पर पहुंचा। इसी बीच अर्चना के परिजनों को भी पुलिस ने सूचना दी। तब तक कमरे को सील करके रखा गया। परिजनों के आने के बाद अर्चना के शव को पंखे से नीचे उतारा गया। इसी दौरान एसएफएल की टीम भी मौके पर पहुंची। डीएसपी नीलेश निजे और उनके सहयोगियों ने घटनास्थल की हर एंगल से जांच की। स्थानीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में राजगढ़ से आई महिला चिकित्सक डॉ. अक्षिता सिंह ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया।

रात 10 बजे तक सामान्य बातचीत कर रही थी
अर्चना के पास ही रहने वाले अस्पताल स्टाफ के एक अन्य सदस्य ने बताया कि गुरुवार रात को 10 बजे तक अर्चना ने उनसे और उनकी मां से सामान्य तरीके से बातचीत की। कहीं भी ऐसा नहीं लग रहा था कि दूसरे दिन सुबह अर्चना के बारे में ऐसी सूचना सुनने को मिलेगी।
नलखेड़ा क्षेत्र की रहने वाली थी अर्चना
मृतका नलखेड़ा के धरोला गांव की रहने वाली थी। हादसे के तुरंत बाद परिजनों को सूचना दी गई। सुबह 11 बजे वे लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। तब शव को नीचे उतारा गया। धरोला से आने वालों में अर्चना की मां, पिता, दोनों भाई, मामा और एक पूर्व सरपंच शामिल थे। पांच भाई-बहनों में अर्चना तीसरे नंबर की थी। दोनों बड़ी बहनों की शादी हो चुकी थी और अर्चना से छोटे दो भाई हैं। अर्चना अविवाहित थी।

