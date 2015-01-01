पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीमारियों से बचाव:डेंगू, चिकनगुनिया व मलेरिया से बचने के लिए साफ-सफाई का रखें ध्यान

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
डेंगू बुखार (बीमारी) डेन नामक वायरस के कारण होती है एवं एडीज मच्छर के द्वारा फैलाई जाती है। एडीज मच्छर के काटने से बचाव एवं एडीज मच्छर की पैदाइश को रोककर इस बीमारी से बचा जा सकता है। डेंगू, चिकनगुनिया एवं मलेरिया जैसी बीमारी से बचने के लिए अपने घर के आसपास साफ-सफाई का खासतौर पर ध्यान रखें।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. स्तूपनिक यदू ने बताया कि बीमारी के नियंत्रण हेतु बचाव व जागरूकता ही महत्वपूर्ण उपाय बताए। डेंगू बुखार के लक्षण 2 से 7 दिन में बुखार, सिरदर्द, मांसपेशियों में दर्द, जोड़ों में दर्द एवं आखों के आसपास दर्द हो सकते हैं। गंभीर अवस्था में नाक, मसुड़ों, पेट, आंत से खून का रिसाव होना गंभीर अवस्था है। एक से पांच दिन तक बुखार होने पर एवं पांच दिन से अधिक का बुखार होने पर मेक-एलाईजा(आईजीएम) किट से जांच की जाएगी।

डेंगू की बीमारी से बचाव हेतु मच्छर की उत्पत्ति स्थलों में पैदा होने से रोककर मच्छरों से काटने से बचाव के उपाय कर बीमारी को फैलने से बचा जा सकता है। यह बीमारी छोटे बच्चे, बूढे, इंसान व गर्भवती माताओं को अधिक प्रभावित करती है।

