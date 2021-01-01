पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Rajgarh
  • Teachers Were Not Able To Redeem The Facility Of Cheating, Even Half Marks Did Not Give 114 Marks For Less Than 70% Result, Test Will Be Done Every Saturday.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैचमेंट:नकल की सुविधा को भी नहीं भुना पाए शिक्षक, आधे अंक भी नहीं आए 70% से कम परिणाम पर 114 काे देंगे प्रशिक्षण, हर शनिवार होगा टेस्ट

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

40 फीसदी से कम परीक्षा परिणाम वाले जिन 343 शिक्षकों को पिछले दिनों किताबें सामने रखकर अपनी दक्षता साबित करने का मौका मिला था, उनमेें से 127 शिक्षकों को दक्षता साबित करने में पसीना छूटता नजर आ रहा है। जिले के 48 हाईस्कूलों के 44 व इनकी कैचमेंट में आने वाले 299 शिक्षकों ने 3 व 4 जनवरी को उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में दक्षता परीक्षा दी थी। लोक शिक्षण संचालनालय ने पिछले दिनों इनके परिणाम जारी कर दिए हैं। इस परीक्षा में जिले के हाईस्कूलों के 7 व कैचमेंट माध्यमिक स्कूलों के 6 शिक्षक 50 फीसदी से भी कम अंक लाए हैं, वहीं हाईस्कूल के 25 व कैचमेंट माध्यमिक स्कूलों के 89 शिक्षक 70 फीसदी से ज्यादा अंक हासिल नहीं कर सके हैं। विभाग ने अब इन सभी शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण देने की योजना बनाई है। वहीं 50 फीसदी से कम अंक लाने वाले शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षण के बाद मार्च में दोबारा परीक्षा देने को कहा गया है।

सरल आए थे प्रश्न, सिलेबस से नकल भी नहीं कर सके
विद्यार्थियों को बेहतर शिक्षा देने का दावा करने वाले कुछ शिक्षकों के निराशाजनक परिणाम चौकाने वाले हैं। परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर शिक्षकों ने परीक्षा के बाद सिलेबस से ही प्रश्न आने व सरल पर्चा होने की बात कही थी। शिक्षकों को किताबों में से प्रश्नों के हल खोजकर लिखने की छूट दी गई थी। वस्तुनिष्ठ के अलावा, जोड़ी मिलान, रिक्त स्थान की पूर्ति, अति लघु, लघु, दीर्घ उत्तरीय जवाब वाले सवाल पूछे गए थे। अब कमजोर के बाद एक ओर जहां शिक्षक गलत तरीके से मूल्यांकन की बात कह रहे हैं, वहीं एक बड़ा सवाल यह भी है कि किताबों में से नकल करने की सुविधा को भी शिक्षक नहीं भुना सके हैं।

बीते वर्ष 40 फीसदी से कम परिणाम वाले शिक्षक
{हाईस्कूल के शिक्षक- 46
{परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे- 44
{कैचमेंट माध्यमिक स्कूल के शिक्षक- 317
{परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे- 299
ऐसा रहा शिक्षकों का दक्षता परिणाम
{हाईस्कूल के शिक्षक
{70 फीसदी से कम अंक लाए- 25
{50 फीसदी से कम अंक लाए- 07
कैचमेंट माध्यमिक स्कूल के शिक्षक
{70 फीसदी से कम अंक लाए- 89
{50 फीसद से कम अंक लाए- 06

शिक्षकों के प्रशिक्षण के साथ हर शनिवार को होगा टेस्ट

कमजोर दक्षता वाले शिक्षकों के लिए एक ओर जहां विभाग ने प्रशिक्षण देने के निर्देश दिए हैं, वहीं इन शिक्षकों को सप्ताह के अंत में हर शनिवार को टेस्ट भी देना होगा, हर बार अगले टेस्ट में सुधार होना भी जरूरी है। ऐसा नहीं होने पर शिक्षक पर विशेष ध्यान देकर दक्ष बनाने को कहा गया है। तमाम प्रयासों के बाद मार्च में जिले के उन 13 शिक्षकों की परीक्षा होगी, जिनके अंक 50 फीसदी से कम आए हैं

^कैचमेंट स्कूलों के कमजोर परिणाम वाले शिक्षकों को डाइट से व हाईस्कूल के शिक्षकों को भोपाल से ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण मिलेगा। कमजोर परिणाम पर कारण बताओ नोटिस भी दिए हैं। मार्च में दोबारा परीक्षा होगी। इसमें अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं करने पर अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई करेंगे। –बीएस बिसोरिया, डीईओ राजगढ़

पहले विसंगतियां, अब सही मूल्यांकन न करने का आरोप

शिक्षक पहले ही विसंगतियों के आरोप लगा चुके हैं। इनमें शत प्रतिशत परिणाम के बाद भी दक्षता परीक्षा देने के आदेश के अलावा, हिंदी के शिक्षक से सामाजिक विज्ञान का पर्चा हल करवाने व बीते शिक्षा सत्र के बाद संस्था में ज्वाइनिंग लेने वाले शिक्षकों को परीक्षा देने के आदेश जारी करने जैसी विसंगतियां शिक्षकों ने गिनाई थीं। अब जब परिणाम आ गया है तो कुछ शिक्षक आत्मविश्वास के साथ गलत मूल्यांकन की बात कह रहे हैं। नाम न छापने की शर्त पर एक माध्यमिक शिक्षक ने बताया कि वह सभी सवालों को हल करके आए थे। इसके बाद भी परिणाम 70 फीसदी से कम आया है। ऐसे में प्रशिक्षण व टेस्ट देने के आदेश मिले हैं।

जिले के शिक्षकों ने ही जांची थीं कॉपियां
3 जनवरी को उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय में हाईस्कूल के 44 शिक्षकों ने परीक्षा दी थी। 4 को कैचमेंट माध्यमिक स्कूलों के 299 शिक्षकों ने परीक्षा दी। 36 शिक्षकों ने मूल्यांकन कर कंपाइल परिणाम भोपाल भेजा था। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में डीपीआई की डिप्टी डायरेक्टर आशा जादौन मौजूद रही थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser