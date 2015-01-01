पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच का अभियान:एक नगर में 5-6 सैंपल लेने के बाद दाेबारा नहीं जा रही टीम

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • औपचारिकता बनकर रह गया मिलावटी सामग्री की जांच का अभियान

त्योहार के समय जिला प्रशासन ने मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया है लेकिन यह महज औपचारिकता बनकर रह गया है। एक शहर में खाद्य विभाग की टीम एक दिन जाकर महज चार से छह सैंपल ले रही है। इसके बाद टीम दाेबारा उस शहर में नहीं पहुंच रही है। त्योहारों पर मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री बनाने अाैर बेचने वालाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह ने सघन अभियान चलाने संबंधित एसडीएम व विभाग के अधिकारियों काे निर्देश दिए थे। इसके तहत राजगढ़ शहर से अभियान की शुरूआत की, लेकिन पहले दिन ही व्यापारियों ने इसका विरोध करते हुए किराना दुकानें बंद कर दी थीं। इसके बाद ब्यावरा व नरसिंहगढ़ में एक-एक दिन कार्रवाई की है। इसके बाद सोमवार को सारंगपुर शहर में कार्रवाई की लेकिन इन शहरों में महज चार से छह सैंपल ही लिए गए।

खाद्य विभाग ने रेस्टोरेंट्स में मिठाइयों की जांच की

नरसिंहगढ़|स्थानीय प्रशासन और खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने सोमवार को शहर के रेस्टोरेंट्स में जांच की। मिठाइयों के सैंपल भी जांच के लिए साथ में रखे। जिन्हें जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला में भेजा जाएगा। विभाग की यह रूटीन जांच करवाई थी।

5 दुकानों से लिए 6 सैंपल
सारंगपुर में सोमवार को एसडीएम रोशनी वर्धमान की निगरानी में खाद्य एवं औषधि निरीक्षक मनोज रघुवंशी जांच करने पहुंचे। टीम ने पांच दुकानों से छह सैंपल लिए है। टीम द्वारा बिकानेर मिष्ठान भंडार से मिठाई का सैंपल लिया है। इसी तरह दुर्गा सुपारी पर एक्सपायर बेसन, शकर बुरा, सरसो दाल, हल्की को नष्ट कराते हुए शकर बूरा एवं हल्की का सैंपल लिया। सदर बाजार स्थित सोनी मिष्ठान भंडार, सुरभि डेयरी से मिठाई के सैंपल लिए और अग्रवाल मावा भंडार से मावा का सैंपल लिया।
दोबारा नहीं लिए सैंपल: पांच दिन में चार शहरों में सैंपलिंग की कार्रवाई की। इसके बाद टीम ने दोबारा कार्रवाई नहीं की।

