तापमान:उत्तर-पूर्व से आ रही हवा से घट रहा तापमान, पर दिन का पारा रात से दोगुना

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुष्क मौसम, ठंडी हवा के चलते चार दिनों से पारे में गिरावट

क्षेत्र में इस समय उत्तर पूर्वी हवा चल रही है। इसके चलते दिन व रात के तापमान में लगातार गिरावट हो रही है। इसके साथ ही दिन व रात की आद्रता में भी दो गुना अंतर बना हुआ है। क्षेत्र में पिछले चार दिनों से लगातार तापमान गिर रहा है। ऐसा हवा की दिशा बदलने और आसमान से बादल छटने के चलते हुआ है। क्षेत्र में 10 किमी प्रतिघंटे की रफ्तार से ठंडी हवा चल रही है। इसके चलते दिन के समय भी मौसम में ठंडक बनी हुई है। वहीं रात के समय भी हल्की ठंड शुरू हाे गई है। हालांकि शरद पूर्णिमा के बाद दिन व रात के तापमान में और गिरावट होगी। गुरूवार को दिनभर मौसम शुष्क रहने के साथ ही शाम के समय आसमान में हल्के बादल भी छाए रहे।

क्षेत्र में पिछले 10 दिनों में यह रही पारे की चाल
दिन न्यूनमत अधिकतम
गुरूवार 16.4 32.2
बुधवार 17.3 32.1
मंगलवार 18.0 32.6
सोमवार 19.0 33.4
रविवार 18.9 33.6
शनिवार 19.5 34.0
शुक्रवार 20.5 34.0
गुरूवार 20.6 34.7
बुधवार 23.7 34.5
मंगलवार 24.1 33.6

दो दिन के तापमान में आया मामूली अंतर
इस समय क्षेत्र में दिन व रात के तापमान में दो गुना अंतर बना हुआ है। मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के अनुसार बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32.1 डिग्री था, जो गुरूवार को हवा की रफ्तार कम होने से 32.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। बुधवार काे रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 17.3 डिग्री था, जो गुरूवार को 16.4 डिग्री रहा।

