धर्म:पंचांग का 8वां माह कार्तिक है विशेष पुण्यदायी

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भगवान विष्णु की पूजा अर्चना का माह, इसी माह में जागते हैं भगवान विष्णु

कार्तिक माह चल रहा है। यह माह हिंदू धर्म व परंपरा के अनुसार महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। करवा चौथ, दीपावली व देव उत्थानी ग्यारस जैसे महत्वपूर्ण त्योहार इसी माह में होते हैं। अधिकमास के बाद पड़ने वाले कार्तिक माह का महत्व बढ़ जाता है। अधिक मास के बाद पड़ने वाले कार्तिक माह में अगर भगवान विष्णु की पूजा अर्चना की जाती है तो वह शीघ्र प्रसन्न होते हैं। पं. राधारमण त्रिपाठी के अनुसार मान्यता है कि इस माह में भगवान शिव के पुत्र कार्तिकेय स्वामी ने तारकासुर नाम के दैत्य का वध किया था। इससे प्रसन्न होकर भगवान शिव ने इस माह को कार्तिक नाम दिया था। इस माह में किया गया पूजा पाठ अक्षय होता है। इसी माह में हिंदू धर्म के सबसे बड़े पर्व दीपावली, देव उठानी ग्यारस आदि मनाए जाते हैं। हिंदू पंचांग के अनुसार साल के 8वें महीने को कार्तिक मास कहा जाता है। ये आश्विन के बाद और अगहन महीने से पहले आता है। हिंदू कैलेंडर में हर महीने का अपना ही एक अलग महत्व है। कहा जाता है कि कार्तिक माह में ही भगवान विष्णु चार महीने की निद्रा से जागते हैं। पंडितजी के अनुसार कार्तिक का महीना पवित्र नदी में स्नान और दीपदान का माह माना जाता है। वहीं इस बार 1 नवंबर से कार्तिक मास शुरू हुआ है जो 30 नवंबर तक चलेगा। इस माह को भगवान शिव, विष्णु, कार्तिकेय औऱ तुलसी की पूजा के लिए शुभ माना जाता है। इस महीने में ही सूर्य तुला राशि से वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर करेंगे। इस महीने में प्रमुख पर्व आते हैं।

इसलिए है महत्व
पं. त्रिपाठी के अनुसार सूर्योदय से पहले उठकर स्नानादि कर्म के बाद ईष्ट देव का मंत्र जप या पूजा पाठ करने से विशेष लाभ होता है। इस माह में दान पुण्य का विशेष महत्व होता है। तीर्थ दर्शन, पूरे माह नदी स्नान, जरूरतमंदों को दान के साथ गौ शाला में हरी घास का दान भी लाभकारी होता है। इस माह के दान से माता लक्ष्मी जी प्रसन्न होती है। इस माह सर्दी शुरू होने से गरीबों को कंबल दान किए जाते हैं।

आज से शुरू हो जाएगा पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव
पं. त्रिपाठी के अनुसार माह में 12 नवंबर से पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव शुरू हो जाएगा। 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस, 13 को नरक चउदस, 14 को दीपावली, 15 को गोवर्धन पूजा व 16 को भाई दौज के साथ पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव संपन्न होगा। इसके बाद 25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी के बाद 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर्व मनाया जाएगा।

