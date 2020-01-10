पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आक्रोश:किसानों का आक्रोश बरकरार कहा-जल्द फसल बीमा नहीं मिला तो करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन

राजगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • खुजनेर तहसील व आसपास के किसान पहुंचे कलेक्टोरेट, ज्ञापन सौंपकर दी चेतावनी

किसानों का आक्रोश कम नहीं हो रहा है। खुजनेर तहसील व क्षेत्र के किसान सोमवार को कलेक्टोरेट पहुंचे और पूर्व विधायक हेमराज कल्पोनी के साथ रैली निकालकर आईएएस निधि सिंह काे ज्ञापन साैंपा। ज्ञापन के माध्यम से किसानों ने कहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा की सूची में खुजनेर तहसील के सभी ग्राम एवं राजगढ़ विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों किसान खरीफ सीजन 2019 के फसल बीमा के क्लेम से वंचित रह गये हैं। ऐसे किसानों की बीमा राशि किसानों के खाते में जल्द जमा करवाई जाए।

ज्ञापन में यह भी कहा है कि जल्द से जल्द किसानों के खातों में राशि जमा नहीं हुई तो किसानों के हित में उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा। किसानों ने इस दौरान एक ज्ञापन और दिया जिसमें यह कहा गया है कि इस सीजन में भी अतिवृष्टि और पीला मोजेक रोग से 70 फीसदी नुकसान हो चुका है। इसके बाद बीते तीन-चार दिन में बारिश हाेने से 100 प्रतिशत नुकसान हो गया है। ऐसे में जल्द से जल्द सर्वे करवाकर मुआवजा दिलवाया जाए। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में किसान मौजूद थे।

0
