पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Rajgarh
  • The Car Collided With The Truck Coming From The Front After Breaking The Divider, Mother And Two Daughters Died On The Spot

अनियंत्रित:डिवाइडर तोड़कर कार सामने से आ रहे ट्रक से टकराई, मां और दो बेटियों की मौके पर मौत

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोपहर 12 बजे नेशनल हाईवे पर हुआ हादसा, पिता-पुत्र को इंदौर रेफर

तेज गति से आ रही कार मंगलवार दोपहर 12 बजे अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर को तोड़कर पलटती हुई सामने से आ रहे ट्रक से टकरा गई। इस हादसे में कार में सवार मां और दो बेटियों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि पिता-पुत्र गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए। नेशनल हाईवे 52 के अकोदिया रोड स्थित ब्रिज पर हुआ यह हादसा इतना भयानक था कि ट्रक से टकराने के बाद कार तीन बार पलटती हुई दूर जा गिरी। सूचना के बाद तुरंत ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायलों व मृतकों को कार से बाहर निकाला। उप्र के आजमगढ़ निवासी सतेंद्र पाठक अपनी पत्नी, एक बेटे और 2 बेटियों सहित गुजरात के वापी जा रहे थे। सारंगपुर बायपास पर हुए इस हादसे में उनकी कार ट्रक से टकराकर पलट गई। दुर्घटना इतनी भयानक थी कि सतेंद्र पाठक की पत्नी नीलू पाठक 40 वर्ष, पुत्री सानू 18 वर्ष और निष्ठा 16 वर्ष की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सतेंद्र पाठक पुत्र चंद्रशेखर पाठक 48 वर्ष और ब्रज पाठक पुत्र सतेंद्र पाठक 13 वर्ष को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। दोनों को इंदौर रैफर किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें