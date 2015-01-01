पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:ब्यावरा विस क्षेत्र का विधायक चुनने जनता का फैसला अाज आएगा सामने

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • मतगणना से पहले की माॅक ड्रिल
  • कुल 2 लाख 18 हजार 278 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 84 हजार 331 मताें की हाेनी है गिनती

ब्यावरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हुए उपचुनाव की अाज मतगणना हाेनी है। 3 नवंबर को ब्यावरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में उपचुनाव में मतदान हुआ था। ईवीएम से मताें की गिनती का काम मंगलवार सुबह यानी आज 8 बजे से शुरू हाे जाएगा। जिला मुख्यालय स्थित कॉलेज के इनडोर हॉल में मतगणना की जाएगी।

इसके लिए सभी प्रत्याशी व एजेंट सुबह आठ बजे से पहले मतगणना स्थल के परिसर में पहुंच जाएंगे, इनके लिए मुख्य द्वार से प्रवेश होगा। मतगणना में किसी प्रकार की देरी ना हो इसके लिए टीमों को प्रशिक्षण भी दिया है। विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 2 लाख 18 हजार 278 मतदाताओं में से रिकार्ड 1 लाख 84 हजार 331 मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया है। इनके वाेट 347 ईवीएम में बंद हैं जिनकी गिनती 25 राउंड में हाेनी है। 1600 डाक-मत पत्रों की भी गिनती हाेनी है। किसी के भी मन में मतगणना को लेकर सवाल उठ सकता है कि अगर किसी ईवीएम की डिस्प्ले खराब हाे गई तो उसका रिजल्ट कैसे निकालेंगे। मास्टर ट्रेनर घनश्याम मौर्य ने बताया कि इसके लिए तकनीकी विशेषज्ञ मौैके पर रहेंगे, जो संबंधित खराब मशीन में तुरंत रिजर्व मशीन की डिस्प्ले लगाकर परिणाम निकालेंगे। अगर फिर भी डिस्प्ले नहीं हुआ तो उक्त मशीन में प्रिंटर कनेक्ट कर प्रिंट आउट निकाला जाएगा। अगर इस बीच प्रिंटर ने भी काम नहीं किया तो वीवीपैट की पर्ची से गिनती होगी।

14 सुपरवाइजर और 14 सहायक करेंगे गणना
मतगणना के लिए 14 सुपरवाइजर ओर 14 सहायक गणना करेंगे। इसके साथ ही ईवीएम लाने ले जाने और सुरक्षा में लगे जवानों के साथ ही अन्य सहायक को भी प्रशिक्षित किया है। ताकि गणना होते ही मशीनों को वापस लाया ले जाया जा सके। वहीं डाक-मत पत्र के लिए एक सुपरवाइजर और दो सहायक रहेंगे। वहीं एक माइक्रो आब्जर्वर रहेगा। इसी तरह ईटीपीबीएस के लिए एक कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर ओर एक स्केनर गणक रहेगा, जिसकी गणना डाक-मत पत्र की तरह होगी।
किया पूर्वाभ्यास, गलती करने वालों को दी हिदायत
शहर में आज होने वाली मतगणना को लेकर प्रशासन ने मॉक ड्रिल कर गणना कार्य में लगे अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों की परीक्षा ली है। इसके लिए शाम 5 बजे स्टेडियम पहुंचे अमले ने मॉक ड्रिल के माध्यम से ईवीएम को लाने ले जाने का अभ्यास किया। वहीं गणना कार्य में लगे कर्मचारियों ने भी गणना करने का अभ्यास किया है।

विवाद नहीं तो 45 दिन तक स्ट्रांग रूम में बंद रहेगी ईवीएम, इसके बाद किया जाएगा खाली: मतगणना के बाद इन मशीनांे को स्ट्रांग रूम में बंद कर दिया जाएगा। करीब 45 दिन तक किसी प्रत्याशी व दल ने चुनौती नहीं दी तो इन मशीनों को खाली किया जाएगा। अगर किसी ने आपत्ति ली तो उक्त मतदान केंद्र की मशीनों को छोड़कर बाकी मशीनों का डाटा हटाया जाएगा।

अंत में पांच वीपीपैट पर्ची की होगी गणना, मांग करने पर दूसरी का भी ऑप्शन: वोटिंग गणना के अंतिम में विधानसभा में से किसी पांच वीवीपेट की गणना होगी। इसके लिए रेंडमाइजेशन से वीवीपेट का चयन किया जाएगा। किसी को इसकी गणना पर शक या आपत्ति हो तो आरओ और आब्जर्वर की विशेष अनुमति पर एक अन्य वीवीपेट का चयन होगा।

डाक मतों की गिनती में देरी पर दो राउंड पहले रुकेगी गणना
सबसे पहले डाक मतपत्रों की गणना की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही ईवीएम के मतों की गणना की जाएगी। अगर ईवीएम के मतों की गणना से पहले डाक मतपत्रों की गणना नहीं हो सकी तो ईवीएम के आखिरी दो राउंड की गणना प्रकिया को रोक दिया जाएगा, जब तक की डाक मतपत्रों की गणना नहीं हो। इस प्रकिया के बाद अंतिम दो राउंड की गणना होगी।
