मौत के आंकड़ों पर गफलत:कई दिन राेककर अचानक एक साथ जाेड़ रहे मौत के आंकड़े, बुलेटिन में नहीं हाेती मृतकों की संख्या

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • काेराेना से माैत के आंकड़े जारी करने में लेटलतीफी से फैल रहा भ्रम
  • 29 अक्टूबर को 31 मृतक थे, 30 को 41 बता दिए, 7 नवंबर काे 43 और 8 को 55 बताए

जिले में कोरोना से हुई मरीजों की मौत के आंकड़े देने में पारदर्शिता नहीं हाेने से लाेगाें में भ्रम की स्थिति बन रही है। एेसे समय में जबकि काेराेना संक्रमण के आंकड़ो पर लाेगाें का विशेष ध्यान है तब स्वास्थ्य विभाग कई-कई दिनाें तक इस बीमारी से हाेने वाली माैत के आंकड़े छिपा रहा है। परिणाम यह हाेता है कि अचानक से किसी दिन माैत के 10 से 15 तक मामले कुल माैताें में जाेड़ दिए जाते हैं जिससे आम लाेगाें के लिए असहज स्थिति बन जाती है। इतना ही नहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग राेजाना जो बुलेटिन जारी करता है, बाकी सभी जानकारी ताे अंकित हाेती है लेकिन काेराेना से आज हुई माैत के बारे में काेई आंकड़े नहीं दिए जाते है। कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत की सही जानकारी जिले के लाेगाें काे समय पर नहीं मिल पा रही है। हालात यह है कि कोरोना मरीज की मौत के दस से 15 दिन बाद भी उनकी रिपोर्ट का खुलासा नहीं किया जाता। इससे कोरोना से हुई मौत की सही जानकारी लोगों को नहीं मिल पाती। अब भी कोरोना संक्रमित पांच लोगों की मौत के मामले ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें प्रशासन ने कोरोना से हुई माैत में शामिल नहीं किया गया। इतने गंभीर मामले में इस प्रकार लापरवाही बरती जा रही है।

.तीन मरीज ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज, अस्पताल में 12 लोग करा रहे इलाज
जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच अभी तक 1 लाख 25 हजार 746 लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई। वहीं 38 हजार 580 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। इसमें से 1804 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। जिनमें से 1598 मरीज ठीक भी हो गए है। जबकि 149 लोग अभी भी संक्रमित हैं, इसमें से 14 लोग जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती है। रविवार को 18 नए संक्रमित आने के साथ ही 411 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए है। वहीं 707 जांच लैब में पेंडिंग है। रविवार को 11 मरीजों के ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया है।

दाे उदाहरणाें से समझें ऐसे बढ़ा दिए जाते हैं माैत के आंकड़े
संक्रमण से माैत के मामलाें काे कुछ दिन राेककर अचानक रिकार्ड में ले लिया जात है। 29 अक्टूबर तक जिले में संक्रमण से मरने वालाें की संख्या 31 थी। 30 अक्टूबर काे इसमें एकदम से 10 की बढ़ाेतरी कर दी गई और मरने वालाें की संख्या 31 से 41 बताई गई। जबकि इसमें पूर्व के कुछ दिनाें में मृत लाेगाें काे भी जाेड़े जाने से संख्या अचानक इतनी बढ़ गई थी। इसी तरह 6 नवंबर तक मृतकाें का अांड़ा 41 ही रहा। सात नवंबर काे मृतकाें की संख्या 43 बताई गई जबकि अगले ही दिन 8 नवंबर काे इसे 55 बताया गया। यानी एक दिन में मरने वालाें की संख्या में 12 की बढ़ाेतरी हाे गई। ऐसे अचानक बढ़ रहे माैत के मामले लाेगाें काे भ्रमित कर रहे हैं।

पांच लोगों की मौत के आंकड़े भी नहीं किए अपडेट
जिले में पिछले 20 दिनों में पांच लोगों की कोरोना से इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई है, लेकिन इन्हें अभी तक कोरोना संक्रमण से हुई मौत के आंकड़ों में शामिल नहीं किया गया। जबकि इनकी अंत्येष्टि सहित अन्य क्रियाकर्म कोविड प्रोटोकाल के तहत किए गए हैं।

हेल्थ बुलेटिन में कोरोना की मौत के आंकड़े भी नहीं
जिला प्रशासन द्वारा रोजाना शाम काे जिले का हेल्थ बुलेटिन जारी किया जाता है। इसमें अब तक की गई स्क्रीनिंग, भर्ती मरीज, सैंपलिंग, पेंडिंग जांच सहित अन्य आंकड़े ताे शामिल किए जाते हैं, लेकिन कोरोना से कितने की मोत हुई है और गंभीर मरीज कितने है इसका उल्लेख नहीं किया जाता। इससे जिले के लोगों को कोरोना से हुई मौत की सही जानकारी नहीं लग पाती है। भास्कर द्वारा इसकी जानकारी कलेक्टर को दिए जाने पर उन्होंने कहाकि कल से जारी होने वाले हेल्थ बुलेटिन में मृतकों के आंकड़े भी शामिल किए जाएंगे।
जिले के अभी तक 55 लोगों की मौत, इनमें से 4 की राजगढ़ में, शेष की मौत दूसरे शहराें में हुई
जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकार्ड के अनुसार अभी तक 55 लोगों की मौत कोरोना के चलते हुई है। इनमें से चार मौत जिले में हुई है। जिसमें दो लोगों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई है। वहीं दो अस्पताल में पहुंचने से पहले ही दम तोड़ चुके है। बाकी अन्य 51 मरीजों की मौत इंदौर व भोपाल सहित अन्य शहर के अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान हुई है।
कल से माैत के आंकड़े बुलेटिन में जाेड़े जाएंगे
कोरोना से हुई मौत के आंकड़े समय से क्यो नही दिए जा रहे इसकी जानकारी लेता हूं। वही कल से मौत के आंकड़े बुलेटिन में जोड़ दिए जाएंगे।
-नीरज कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर राजगढ़

