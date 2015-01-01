पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन से मांग:मेले वाले बाग में चहल-पहल बहुत बढ़ गई है इसलिए इसकी सड़क को चौड़ा करने और बेहतर बनाने की मांग लोगों ने की

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के दशहरा और सावन और फागुन का मेला जैसे बड़े धार्मिक, सांस्कृतिक आयोजन इसी परिसर में होते हैं

मेले वाले बाग की सड़क को चौड़ा करने और बेहतर बनाने की लोगों ने प्रशासन से मांग की है। अमर चौहान, पवन मालवीय, राजेंद्र गौड़ का कहना है कि अब इस क्षेत्र में लोगों का आना जाना पिछले लगभग 5 सालों में बहुत अधिक बढ़ा है। इसलिए सड़क पर ध्यान देना जरूरी है। अभी सड़क संकरी और जगह-जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त है। सुबह शाम की सैर करने वालों की भी यह प्रिय जगह है। लेकिन खराब सड़क की वजह से पैदल चलने वालों को अक्सर सड़क के किनारे मैदान में से होकर चलना पड़ता है। इसके अलावा सड़क पर स्पीड ब्रेकर बनाने की भी मांग की। ताकि अनियंत्रित गति से बाइक चलाने वाले वालों पर रोक लगाई जा सके। इनकी वजह से पैदल चलने वाले कई बार दुर्घटना का शिकार होते-होते बचे हैं।

भारी टैंकरों से भी सड़क को हो रहा है नुकसान
मेले वाले बाग से रोजाना दिन में 2 बार दुग्ध शीत केंद्र के भारी टैंकर निकलते हैं। सड़क इस तरह से नहीं बनाई गई है कि इन टैंकरों का दबाव झेल सके। लोगों का कहना है कि नगर पालिका को सड़क को इतने बेहतर तरीके से बनाना चाहिए कि टैंकरों से उसे नुकसान ना हो।

2 बड़े मेले और दशहरे का आयोजन इसी बाग में
फागुन और सावन के मेले हर साल मेले वाले बाग में ही लगाए जाते हैं। इन मेलों के आधार पर ही इसका नाम मेले वाला बाग प्रचलित है। इसके अलावा दशहरा मैदान भी इसी क्षेत्र में है। साथ ही श्री बैजनाथ बड़ा महादेव, श्री सद्गुरु आश्रम, हिंगलाज माता और करणी माता मंदिर, गायत्री शक्तिपीठ आदि के लिए भी श्रद्धालु इसी बाग से होकर निकलते हैं।

