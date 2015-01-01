पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पांचवां चरण शुरू:स्नातक, स्नातकोत्तर में प्रवेश के लिए 23 तक चलेगी प्रक्रिया

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • 20 तक चलेगी यूजी द्वितीय एवं तृतीय वर्ष तथा पीजी तृतीय सेमेस्टर में प्रमोट करने की प्रक्रिया

कॉलेजों में खाली सीटों पर प्रवेश के लिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग में वंचित विद्यार्थियों को मौका देने के लिए कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग का अतिरिक्त चरण सोमवार से शुरु हो चुका है। स्नातक व स्नातकोत्तर कक्षाओं के लिए आठ दिन के लिए पांचवां चरण एक साथ चलेगा। इसके लिए संबंधित प्राचार्य नियमानुसार मेरिट के आधार पर विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश दे सकेंगे।
उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के अपर आयुक्त चंद्रशेखर वालिंबे के आदेश के बाद सोमवार से प्रदेश के सभी शासकीय, अनुदान प्राप्त और निजी महाविद्यालयों में स्नातक प्रथम व स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम सेमेस्टर में विद्यार्थियों की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरु हुई है। 23 सितंबर तक यह पांचवां चरण होगा। पहले दिन सोमवार को कॉलेजों में पाठ्यक्रम वार खाली सीटों की जानकारी पोर्टल पर अपलोड की गई। इसके बाद 20 नवंबर तक विद्यार्थी पंजीयन करवा सकेंगे।
हेल्प सेंटर पर हाेगा दस्तावेजाें का सत्यापन: 18 से 21 नवंबर तक आवेदन पत्रों व दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन किसी भी कॉलेज में स्थापित हेल्प सेंटर पर कराना अनिवार्य होगा। 23 नवंबर तक कॉलेज, पाठ्यक्रम, विषय समूह का निर्धारित प्रारूप में अलग-अलग कॉलेज में विकल्प दे सकेंगे। 18 से 23 नवंबर तक कॉलेज द्वारा प्रतिदिन मेरिट सूची का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। विद्यार्थी आवंटित कॉलेज में पोर्टल के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन फीस जमा कर प्रवेश ले सकंगे। 16 से 23 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन प्रवेश प्रक्रिया से मुक्त कॉलेज, संस्थान द्वारा प्रवेशित विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्टिंग पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन करना अनिवार्य होगा। यूजी प्रथम, द्वितीय वर्ष व पीजी तृतीय सेमेस्टर की कक्षाएं 1 दिसम्बर से ही शुरू हो पाएंगी।

छात्रों को प्रमोट करने की प्रक्रिया 20 तक पूरी करें
कॉलेज के छात्रों को यूजी द्वितीय एवं तृतीय वर्ष तथा पीजी तृतीय सेमेस्टर में प्रमोट करने की प्रक्रिया को उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने आगे बढ़ा दी है। उपचुनाव व प्रथम वर्ष की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया अब तक चलने की वजह से ये प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हो सकी थी। अब उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने छात्रों का प्रमोट करने की प्रक्रिया 20 नवम्बर तक पूरी करने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

