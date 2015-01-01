पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:थम नहीं रही कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार 19 सौ के पार पहुंचा आंकड़ा

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • गुरूवार को जिले में आए 19 नए कोरोना संक्रमित, जिसमें 10 राजगढ़ शहर के मरीज।

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार थम नहीं रही है। गुरूवार को एक बार फिर जिले में 19 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। इसमें से 10 मरीज राजगढ़ शहर से है। जिले में कोरोना के मरीज लगातार बढ़ रहे है। लोगों ने भी कोरोना को लेकर लापरवाही बरतना शुरू कर दिया है। उपचुनाव व त्योहार के बाद कोरोना के मरीज लगातार बढ़ रहे है। वहीं ऋप्रशासन ने भी सख्ती बरतना बंद कर दिया है। गुरूवार को आए 19 मरीजों में से 10 राजगढ़, तीन नरसिंहगढ़, दो पचोर और 4 मरीज ब्यावरा के शामिल हैं। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि जो यह मरीज आए है, अधिकांश के पूरे परिवार सहित संक्रमित मिले हैं। कोविड वार्ड में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर पहुंची 17, 139 होम आइसोलेट : जिला अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 17 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं 139 मरीज होम आइसोलेट है। जिला महामारी नियंत्रक अधिकारी डॉ महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना को लेकर जिले में अभी तक 1 लाख 28 हजार 480 लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। वहीं 41 हजार 318 मरीजों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए है। इसमें से 40 हजार 540 लोगों की रिपोर्ट मिल गई है। अभी तक जिले में 1915 मरीज कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। जिसमें से 1712 मरीज ठीक हो गए है। जिला अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में गुरूवार को 17 मरीज भर्ती है। इस दौरान 413 मरीजों के सैंपल भी लिए है। जबकि 776 जांच लैब में पैंडिंग है। वहीं मृतकों की संख्या 57 है।

