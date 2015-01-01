पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Rajgarh
  • The System Of Food Security Is Such That The Test Report Of The Samples Taken A Year Ago Has Not Been Received Yet, 6 Shops Were Closed Till The Report Came.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

देरी की हद तो देिखए:खाद्य सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था ऐसी कि सालभर पहले लिए नमूनों की जांच रिपोर्ट अब तक नहीं मिली, रिपाेर्ट आने तक बंद हाे गईं 6 दुकानें

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहारी सीजन में लिए सैंपल की तो बात छोड़िए पूर्ववर्ती कांग्रेस सरकार के समय शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान में लिए नमूनों की तक नहीं आई रिपोर्ट

खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग की लापरवाही और अनदेखी के कारण जिले में खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल लेने के बाद जांच रिपोर्ट समय से नहीं मिल पा रही है। हालात यह हैं कि अभी त्योहार के समय लिए गए खाद्य नमूनों की रिपोर्ट तो दूर पिछले साल कांग्रेस सरकार के समय चलाए गए अभियान के तहत लिए गए नमूनों की जांच रिपोर्ट भी अभी तक प्राप्त नहीं हुई है।

ऐसे में अमानक सामग्री बेचकर लोगों की सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं हो पा रही है। रिपाेर्ट आने में देरी की इंतिहा ही है कि 6 दुकानें जांच रिपाेर्ट आने तक बंद भी हाे चुकी हैं। पूर्ववर्ती कांग्रेस सरकार के समय पर जिले में शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाया गया था। इस दौरान खाद्य पदार्थो के ताबड़तोड़ नमूने लिए गए, लेकिन इन सभी नमूनों की जांच रिपोर्ट आज तक नहीं मिली। इसके बाद सरकार बदली, दोबारा से अमानक खाद्य पदार्थ के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया ओर सैंपलिंग कर नमूने जांच के लिए भोपाल की राज्य खाद्य परीक्षण प्रयोगशाला भेजे गए, लेकिन इन सभी की रिपोर्ट भी नहीं मिली। वहीं त्योहार के समय पिछले दो महीने में 56 नमूने जांच के लिए भेजे, लेकिन इन दो महीने में भेजी गए सैंपल में से एक भी नमूने की जांच रिपोर्ट जिले को नहीं मिली है। ऐसे में अमानक सामग्री बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई तो दूर उनके खिलाफ प्रस्ताव भी तैयार नहीं हो सके।

जांच के दौरान चार भागों में लेते हैं खाद्य पदार्थ के सैंपल
खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी मनोज रघुवंशी ने बताया कि जांच के दौरान चार प्रति में खाद्य सामग्री के नमूने लिए जाते हैं। एक नमूना भोपाल में राज्य खाद्य परीक्षण प्रयोगशाला भेजा जाता है। वहीं तीन नमूने विभाग के पास सुरक्षित रखे जाते हैं। अगर सामग्री अमानक मिली और संबंधित ने जांच रिपोर्ट को 5000 हजार के चालान भरने के साथ चैलेंज किया तो उसके नमूने की एक प्रति सेंट्रल लैब जांच के लिए भेजी जाती है। तब तक प्रकरण विचाराधीन रहता है। इसके बाद भी चार में से दो नमूने विभाग के पास सुरक्षित रहते हैं।

25 प्रकरण एडीएम अौर पांच केस न्यायालय में विचाराधीन
पिछले दो साल में मिले अमानक नमूनों में से 25 प्रकरण एडीएम के यहां विचाराधीन है। वहीं पांच प्रकरण न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है। अभी तक इन प्रकरणों पर फैसला भी नहीं हो पाया। हालांकि नए कानून के बनने के बाद तीन से चार केस में सजा हुई है, वहीं 20 प्रकरण में सजा भी हुई है।

हमने शासन के आदेश व अभियान के तहत सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए लैब में भेजे है, वहां से अमानक रिपोर्ट आने के बाद संबंधित न्यायालय में प्रकरण पेश किया जाएगा। फिलहाल हम भी रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रहे है।
-मनोज रघुवंशी, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी, राजगढ़।

अमानक साबित हाेने पर मिल सकती है यह सजा
विभाग द्वारा लिए गए सैंपल की प्राप्त रिपोर्ट दो तरह से मिलती है। एक अनसेफ और दूसरी अमानक। अनसेफ यानी असुरक्षित मिलने वाली खाद्य सामग्री के प्रकरण न्यायालय में पेश किए जाते हैं। वहीं अनामक व मिस ब्रांड के प्रकरण अपर कलेक्टर के न्यायालय में पेश किए जाते हैं। एडीएम कोर्ट से तीन लाख से पांच लाख तक जुर्माना लगाया जा सकता है। न्यायालय द्वारा छह माह से आजीवन कारावास तक की सजा होती है।

छह दुकानें बंद, नहीं मिल रहे दुकानदार
जिलेभर से लिए गए सैंपल की समय से जांच रिपोर्ट नहीं आ रही है। वहीं जो रिपोर्ट देरी से आ रही है, इसी के चलते कोर्ट केस भी समय से दायर नहीं हो पा रहे है। सैंपल की जांच रिपोर्ट देर से आने के चलते अधिकांश दुकानदार या तो व्यवसाय बंद कर देते हैं। या प्रतिष्ठान ही बंद कर देते हैं। पिछले तीन साल में ऐसे छह प्रतिष्ठान बंद हो गए हैं, इन दुकानों के सैंपल अमानक मिले हैं। ऐसे में अब इनके संचालकों को तलाशा जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें