छठ पर्व:नेवज में गंदगी थी इसलिए तट के किनारे उगते सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

छठ पर्व पर महिलाओं ने सुख-समृद्धि के लिए निर्जला व्रत रखा ओैर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर सूर्य आराधना की। इस मौके छठ पूजा करने परिवार सहित लोग नेवज नदी के किनारे पहुंचे। जहां नदी के घाट पर भोजपुरी संगीत के बीच यह पर्व मनाया गया। इस दाैरान 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास रखने के बाद महिलाओं ने शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे निर्विध्या के घाट पर उगते सूर्य की उपासना की। इस दौरान सूर्य को घाट किनारे अर्घ्य देते हुए आराधना कर परिवार की खुशहाली की कामना की। दरअसल नदी में इतनी गंदगी है कि महिलाएं पानी में नहीं उतर सकीं और किनारे से ही अर्घ्य देना पड़ा। इससे पहले दीप जलाकर गाय के दूध व गंगाजल के साथ छठी माता को विदाई दी गई। वहीं आरती उतारकर प्रसाद वितरण किया गया। इसके बाद महिलाओं ने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए एक दूसरे के माथे पर सिंदूर लगाया। वहीं परिवार की खुशहाली के लिए मंगल कामनाएं की गई।

नदी में थी गंदगी तो पानी में नहीं उतरी महिलाएं : छठ पर्व पर कमर-कमर पानी में उतरकर सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने की परंपरा है। लेकिन इस बार नेवज नदी के गंदगी पसरी हुई थी, इसके चलते महिलाएं पानी में उतरकर सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने नहीं पहुंची। महिलाओं ने घाट किनारे ही अर्घ्य दिया।

