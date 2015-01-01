पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

साइबर शिक्षा:साइबर सुरक्षा और जागरूकता के लिए होगा ऑनलाइन कोर्स

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन कोर्स में 9वीं से 12वीं तक के छात्र शामिल हो सकते हैं, कोर्स के बाद मिलेगा प्रमाणपत्र

प्रदेश सरकार पहली बार छात्र और छात्राओं के लिए ऑनलाइन साइबर क्राइम से सुरक्षा एवं जागरूकता के लिए कोर्स शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें साइबर क्राइम से सुरक्षा और साइबर सुरक्षा जागरूकता संबंधी पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए छात्र को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी है।
रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्रों का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा, जिसमें कुल 30 प्रश्न होंगे। इसमें 9वीं से लेकर 12वीं तक के बच्चों को शामिल किया जाएगा।
विद्यार्थियाें काे 90 अंकों में से पास होने के लिए 40 प्रतिशत अंक लाना जरूरी होगा। पास होने वाले बच्चों को एक सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया जाएगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की 31 दिसंबर तक क्लास ऑनलाइन चलेगी। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग और एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम का दो दिन पहले कर दिया है।
छात्र-छात्राओं को यह पढ़ाया जाएगा: साइबर स्पेस में होने वाले अपराध एवं उनसे बचाव की जानकारी
साइबर क्राइम एवं प्रकार

  • साइबर कानून एवं सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी अधिनियम।
  • साइबर शिष्टाचार, कंप्यूटर और मोबाइल का सुरक्षित उपयोग।
  • इंटरनेट एवं ई-कॉमर्स सेवाओं का सुरक्षित उपयोग।
  • साइबर अटैक एवं उनके बचाव के तरीके।
  • ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग की सुरक्षा उपाय।
  • सोशल मीडिया का सुरक्षित उपयोग।
  • बच्चों के विरुद्ध होने वाले साइबर क्राइम

ऑनलाइन यौन शोषण के अपराध की जानकारी और रोकथाम
ऐसे ले सकते हैं ऑनलाइन कोर्स में हिस्सा
पंजीयन या रजिस्ट्रेशन : छात्र साइबर सिक्योरिटी अवेयरनेस टेस्ट पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। भाग लेने के लिए कोई भी शुल्क नहीं है। छात्रों को 31 दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा।
परीक्षा का तरीका : ऑनलाइन परीक्षा घर या स्कूल के कंप्यूटर या स्मार्टफोन के माध्यम से दी जा सकती है।
पाठ्य सामग्री: पढ़ाई के लिए पाठ्य सामग्री निशुल्क रहेगी। यह वेबसाइट पर छात्र के एकाउंट से डाउनलोड की जा सकेगी।
परीक्षा का विवरण: कुल 30 प्रश्न रहेंगे। 30 मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। इसमें 90 अंक का टोटल प्रश्नपत्र होगा। इसमें से 40 प्रतिशत अंक लाना अनिवार्य है।
प्रमाण पत्र : पास होने वाले छात्र को एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा ही प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा। इसे एमपीकॉन की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें