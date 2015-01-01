पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव-20:इस बार 63 बूथ बढ़ने से बढ़ेंगे 25 राउंड, असर: रात 9 बजे के बाद आएगा रिजल्ट

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • मतगणना के लिए दिया प्रशिक्षण, 3 अलग-अलग टीमें करेंगी गणना

उपचुनाव को लेकर आज से ठीक चौथे दिन 10 नवंबर, मंगलवार को ईवीएम से 8 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य खुलेगा। शहर के पीजी कॉलेज व स्टेडियम में बनाए गए मतगणना स्थल पर सुबह 8 बजे से मतों की गणना शुरू होगी, लेकिन परिणाम आते-आते रात पढ़ जाएगी। प्रशासन जल्दबाजी भी करेगा तब भी ब्यावरा उपचुनाव के परिणाम आने में रात के 9 बज जाएंगे।
मतदान के बाद ब्यावरा विधानसभा की ईवीएम स्टेडियम में बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम में सील कर दी गई हैं। यह सभी ईवीएम 10 नवंबर की सुबह स्ट्रांग रूम से बाहर निकाली जाएगी। निर्वाचन आयोग की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार दोनों विधानसभा की मतों की गणना के लिए 14-14 टेबल लगाई जाएगी यानि एक राउंड में 14 पोलिंग की ईवीएम से मतों की गणना की जाएगी। इस हिसाब से ब्यावरा में 347 मतदान केंद्र होने पर यहां 25 होंगे। इसके चलते देरी से आ पएगा उपचुनाव का परिणाम।
इस बार राउंड संख्या बढ़ी है
^हम कोशिश करेंगे की परिणाम जल्दी आए, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना के चलते बूथ ज्यादा थे। इसके चलते राउंड की संख्या बढ़ गई है। वहीं डाकमत पत्रों की संख्या भी ज्यादा है। इसके चलते मतगणना में समय लगेगा।
–नीरज कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर राजगढ़।

गणना के लिए तीन तरह के कर्मचारी रहेंगे तैनात
मतगणना के लिए शु़क्रवार को अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों का प्रशिक्षण रखा गया। इसमें तीन टीमों में गणना कर्मचारी रहेंगे। एक टीम डाकमत पत्र देखेगी, वहीं दूसरी टीम ईवीएम की गणना करेंगी। वहीं तीसरी टीम वीवीपेट की गणना करेंगे। इसके अलावा ईवीएम को लाने और ले जाने वाले कर्मचारी अलग रहेंगे।
ऐसे समझ सकते हैं मतगणना का गणित
कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह के अनुसार ब्यावरा के लिए मतगणना के 25 राउंड हांेगे। एक राउंड कम से कम 30 मिनट में भी पूरा हुआ तो ब्यावरा विधानसभा की मतों की गणना में साढ़े 12 बजे घंटे का समय लगेगा। निर्वाचन आयोग के तयशुदा कार्यक्रम के अनुसार ईवीएम से मतों की गिनती 8.30 बजे से शुरू होगी और लगातार 30 मिनट में हर राउंड पूरा होता रहेगा। तब भी परिणाम आने में रात के 9 बज जाएंगे, जबकि ऐसा संभव नहीं है। वजह यह है कि हर राउंड के पूरे होने के बाद उसका प्रमाण पत्र जारी होने और औपचारिकताएं करने में 15 से 20 मिनट का समय अतिरिक्त चला जाता है।

2018 में शाम को आए थे परिणाम, इस बार देरी होगी
2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में हर राउंड के बाद प्रत्याशी को प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने की वजह से परिणाम काफी देरी से आए थे। ब्यावरा विधानसभा का परिणाम रात 8 बजे से पहले आ गया था। लेकिन इस बार रात 9 बजे के बाद यह परिणाम सामने आ सकेंगे। क्योंकि पिछली बार ब्यावरा में 284 मतदान केंद्र थे, इसके चलते पिछली बार 21 राउंड में परिणाम सामने आ गए थे। इस बार बढ़ाकर 347 कर दिए गए हैं। इसके चलते 25 राउंड में परिणाम सामने आएंगे।

डाक मत पत्रों की संख्या ज्यादा होने से गणना पहले
मास्टर ट्रेनर घनश्याम मोर्य ने बताया कि 10 नवंबर की सुबह 8 बजे मतों की गणना शुरू होगी, लेकिन सबसे पहले डाक मत पत्र गिने जाएंगे। इस बार कोरोना काल के चलते डाक मत पत्रों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। वजह यह है कि अब तक डाक मत पत्र सिर्फ सर्विस वोटर को दिए जाते थे लेकिन इस चुनाव में दिव्यांगजन और 80 साल से अधिक उम्र वालों को भी यह सुविधा दी गई थी। इसके चलते इस साल 16 सौ वोटर डाकमत वाले है।

3 सुरक्षा घेरे में ईवीएम... अंदर लगाए सीसीटीवी कैमरे
निर्वाचन आयोग की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार ब्यावरा उपचुनाव की ईवीएम काे तीन सुरक्षा घेरे में रखा गया है। स्ट्रांग रूम की सुरक्षा तीन घेरे में है। पहला घेरा सीआरपीएफ, दूसरा एसएएफ और तीसरा घेरा स्थानीय पुलिस का है। इसके अलावा स्ट्रांग रूम के अंदर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाए गए हैं, जिसकी सीधे वेबकास्टिंग हो रही है। वहीं प्रत्याशियों के लिए स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर एक एलईडी लगाई गई है।

