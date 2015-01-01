पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रोत्साहन:मिट्टी के दीये बेचने वालों को नपा करेगी प्रोत्साहित, नहीं लेगी शुल्क

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • दीवाली पर घर की रौनक बढ़ाने वाले मिट्टी के दीये बेचने वाले से निकाय नहीं ले शुल्क, इसके लिए कलेक्टर ने जारी किया आदेश

जिले में दीवाली पर कुम्हार समाज के लोगों द्वारा मिट्‌टी के दिए तैयार किए जाते है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से आने वाली माटी के इन कलाकारों से दीपक बेचने पर नगरीय निकाय किसी तरह की कर वसूली नहीं कर पाएंगीं। उल्टा निकाय के अधिकारी आमजन को मिट्‌टी के दीपक उपयोग में लाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करेंगे। इसके लिए कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह सभी एसडीएम के साथ सभी तहसीलों के तहसीलदार और निकाय सीएमओ को आदेश दिया है। इससे मिट्‌टी के दीपक बेचने वाले को फायदा होगा, वहीं लोगों प्रोत्साहित होकर इनकी खरीदी करेंगे। हर साल दीपावली पर कुम्हार समाज के लोग ही मिट्‌टी के दीपक बनाकर बेचते हैं। दीपावली के सप्ताह पहले से ही मिट्‌टी के बने दीपक, कलश, प्रतिमा से बाजार सजने लगता है। गांव व शहर के लोग इन्हे बाजार में बेचने के लिए आना शुरू हो जाते हैं। इनसे बाजार में रौनक आ जाती है साथ ही दीपावली का त्योहार भी त्यौहार के जैसा नजर आने लगता है। कुम्हार दीपकों को कई तरह से डिजाइन करते हैं फिर उनकी रंग से रंगने के बाद आग से पकाकर बाजार में बेचने के लिए आते हैं। पूरे बाजार में दीपक, कलश व मिट्‌टी से बनी अन्य सामग्री बेची जाती हैं। इनकी खरीदी से इन परिवारों की दिवाली अच्छे से मनती है। वह मिट्‌टी के दीपक बेचकर अपने बच्चों के लिए आतिशबाजी, मिठाईयां, कपड़े व सामान खरीदकर ले जाते हैं। लेकिन विदेशी दीपकों के आ जाने से मिट्‌टी के दीपक का चालान साल दर साल कम होता जा रहा है। जिससे इनके निर्माण में लगे परिवारों के चेहरे पर मायूसी भी देखी जाने लगी थी। कलेक्टर ने मिट्टी के बने दीपकों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए कहा इससे परिवार में खुशी लोटेगी।

कुम्हारों से नहीं लिया जाएगा बाजार में बैठक शुल्क
हर साल जब लोग मिट्‌टी से बनी सामग्री को बेचने बाजार में पहुंचते है तो नगर पालिका और नगर पंचायतों के कर्मचारी इनसे बाजार कर (बाजार बैठक) वसूलते हैं। इनसे रोजाना 15 से 25 रुपए एक दुकानदार से लिए जाते हैं। कलेक्टर ने मिट्टी के दीपक बेचने वाले लोगों से यह कर वसूली पर रोक लगाई है। ताकि इनकी आय बढ़ सके और प्रोत्साहन से लोग इनकी खरीदी भी कर सके।

