  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Rajgarh
  • Three Investigations In Three Years, The Accused Guilty In All, Even After 11 Days Of The Instructions Of The Collector, The Market Secretary Did Not Get An FIR, Cleaning ... Locked In Record Cupboard, How To File A Case

प्याज खरीदी घोटाला:तीन साल में तीन जांच, सभी में आरोपी दोषी, कलेक्टर के निर्देश के 11 दिन बाद भी मंडी सचिव ने नहीं कराई एफआईआर, सफाई... रिकार्ड अलमारी में बंद, कैसे केस दर्ज करा दूं

राजगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्यमंत्री प्याज कृषक प्रोत्साहन योजना के तहत पिछले साल जीरापुर मंडी में प्याज खरीदी में मंडी कर्मचारी, व्यापारियों और किसानों ने करोड़ों रुपए का घोटाला किया था। मामले का खुलासा भास्कर द्वारा स्टिंग ऑपरेशन कर किया था। इसके बाद जिला प्रशासन और मंडी बाेर्ड सहित अलग-अलग तीन जांच कराई गईं। तीनों में आराेपी ही दोषी पाए गए और हर जांच में दाेषी अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें के निलंबन, रिकवरी और आपराधिक मामला दर्ज करने सिफारिश की गई। इसके बावजूद घोटाले को फाइल काे दबा दिया गया।

एक बार फिर कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह ने 10 सितंबर को जीरापुर के मंडी सचिव को दो दिन में संबंधितों पर आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज करने के लिए कहा था। हैरत की बात है कि कलेक्टर के आदेश को 11 दिन हो चुके हैं, लेकिन अब तक दोषियों पर आपराधिक मामला दर्ज नहीं हो सका। इस मामले में जीरापुर मंडी सचिव एचएन रावल मुझे एफआईआर कराने का आदेश दिया है, लेकिन रिकार्ड अलमारी में सील है। ऐसे में मैं बिना रिकार्ड देखे संबंधितों पर आपराधिक मामला दर्ज कैसे करा दूं।

वहीं इस मामले में अब कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह का कहना है कि जांच में कुछ कमियां है, उन्हे दूर करने के लिए कहा है, दोषियों पर जल्दी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस प्रकार अब जिस प्रकार के हालात बन रहे हैं उससे लगता है कि दोषियों पर कार्रवाई में अभी समय लग सकता है।

जीरापुर मंडी में 2019 में प्याज खरीदी घोटाले का भास्कर ने किया था खुलासा, जिला प्रशासन और मंडी बोर्ड ने कराई थी जांच

भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने किसान बनकर किया था घोटाले का खुलासा

भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने 21 जून 2019 को किसान बनकर मंडी में अधिकारियों और व्यापारियों से चर्चा करके प्याज खरीदी का खुलासा किया था। इसके बाद जिला प्रशासन ने पांच सदस्यीय जांच दल बनाया था, जिसमें आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई करने के साथ ही निलंबन, वसूली और आपराधिक मामला दर्ज करने की अनुशंसा की गई। इसके बाद मंडी बोर्ड और उद्यानिकी विभाग ने भी मामले की जांच कर आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने की सिफारिश की। लेकिन इसके बाद भी डेढ़ साल तक यह कार्रवाई फाइलों में दबा दी गई।

सालभर पहले उद्यानिकी विभाग के कमिश्नर ने भी दंडात्मक कार्रवाई के लिए भी कहा था

उद्यानिकी कमिश्नर ने सालभर पहले 11 दिसंबर 2019 को कलेक्टर व उद्यानिकी विभाग के उपसंचालक से अनुशंसा की थी कि कूटरचना, फर्जी किसान, खरीदी और परिवहन में लगे वाहनों में पारदर्शिता नहीं रखने सहित अन्य गंभीर आरोपों के चलते समिति ने खरीदी में शामिल मंडी अधिकारी व कर्मचारी, व्यापारी, के खिलाफ दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की जाए। वहीं मंडी प्रांगण में व्यापारी, तुलावटी, हम्माल का पंजीयन निरस्त करने और मंडी अधिनियम के तहत प्रतिबंधात्मक व वैधानिक कार्रवाई, आर्थिक क्षति की वसूली ओर दोषियों के खिलाफ दंडात्मक कार्रवाई के साथ ही आपराधिक मामला दर्ज करने के लिए कहा था। लेकिन यह कार्रवाई भी आज तक नहीं हो सकी।

जिला प्रशासन और मंडी बोर्ड ने इनके खिलाफ की कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा

7 जुलाई 2020 को मंडी बोर्ड के प्रबंध संचालक सह आयुक्त संदीप यादव ने कहा कि मंडी में दैनिक आवक प्रतिवेदन से 56 हजार 245 क्विंटल प्याज ज्यादा है। एजेंसी, ऑपरेटर व सेफ गार्ड को ब्लैक लिस्ट कर सचिव, प्रभारी व अन्य कर्मचारियों के लिए खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई कर एफआईआर की जाए। वहीं जिला प्रशासन की पांच सदस्यीय जांच दल ने भी अपनी रिपोर्ट में मंडी सचिव, इंस्पेक्टर अर्जुनसिंह पंवार, दीपक विरक्त, शिवनारायण तोमर, एसएस चौहान के साथ ही ऑपरेटर भगवान मालवीय, भृत्य रमेश और सेफ गार्ड यासीन शाह के खिलाफ कार्रवाई व एफआईआर के लिए कहा था।

मंडी बोर्ड से ज्यादा जिला प्रशासन की लापरवाही: फर्जीवाड़े को जिला प्रशासन व मंडी बोर्ड ने पहले तो मिलकर दबाया। अब जांच में सभी दोषी सामने आ गए तो कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। करीब सालभर जांच करने के बाद बोर्ड ने पाया कि प्रवेश पर्ची, वाहन, मात्रा फर्जी होेने के साथ ही उपज गलत बताई। अवकाश के दिन खरीदी करने, सीसीटीवी नहीं लगाने, 14856 क्विंटल प्याज फर्जी ई प्रवेश पर्ची से चढ़ाने सहित स्क्ूटर, बाइक से भी प्याज का परिवहन इंदौर भोपाल करना दिखाया।

