विश्व बैंक:6.95 करोड़ से कॉलेज परिसर में बनेगा तीन मंजिला विज्ञान भवन, हाेंगी आधुनिक लैब

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
विश्व बैंक के सहयोग से शहर के लीड कॉलेज में 6 करोड़ 95 लाख रुपए की लागत से विज्ञान भवन बनाया जाएगा। यह भवन राष्ट्रीय उच्चतर शिक्षा अभियान द्वारा स्वीकृत राशि से बनाया जाएगा। तीन मंजिला इस भवन में अत्याधुनिक लैब सहित अन्य सुविधा रहेगी। इसके लिए कॉलेज परिसर के पीछे जगह का चयन कर लिया गया है। भवन निर्माण के लिए आज सुबह 11 बजे सांसद रोडमल नागर और विधायक बापूसिंह तंवर द्वारा भूमिपूजन किया जाएगा। भोपाल विकास प्राधिकरण (बीडीए ) इस भवन को बनाएगा। विज्ञान भवन में अतिरिक्त कक्षों के साथ ही कम्प्यूटर प्रयाेगशाला, विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला बनाई जाएंगी। विज्ञान संकाय से जुड़ी सभी अध्ययन सामग्री भी रहेगी। इससे विज्ञान के छात्रों को अध्ययन और प्रयाेग करने में सुविधा होगी।
जीव विज्ञान, वनस्पति, रसायन सहित कम्प्यूटर की दाे लैब बनेंगी: असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर रमेश जमरा ने बताया कि भवन में 14 कक्षाएं होंगी। जीव, वनस्पति, रसायन शास्त्र और कम्प्यूटर के लिए दो लैब बनाई जाएगी। यानी यह पूरा साइंस ब्लॉक रहेगा। इसके लिए कुछ उपकरण और फर्नीचर भी आ गया है।

