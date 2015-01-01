पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीजन में पहली बार:दिनभर छाया कोहरा, बढ़ी ठिठुरन, फसलों के फूल भी मुरझाने लगे, पाले का अंदेशा

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • लगातार चौथे दिन भी नहीं निकली धूप, हैडलाइट जलाकर 30 की स्पीड से निकले वाहन
  • क्षेत्र में पिछले चार दिन से खराब चल रहा है मौसम
  • ठंडी हवा चलने से 15.4 डिग्री पर आया रात का पारा

क्षेत्र में पिछले चार दिनों से मौसम खराब है। मंगलवार सुबह से लोग उठे तो हर तरफ घना कोहरा था। ऐसा लगा कि सुबह से सीधी रात हो गई। सूर्य के दर्शन नहीं हुए। फोरलेन पर वाहन हैडलाइट चालू कर 30 की स्पीड से निकले। ठंडी बयार चलने से ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। इसके चलते रात का तापमान लुढ़ककर 15.4 डिग्री तक आ गया।

अब मौसम खुलते ही तापमान और नीचे गिरेगा। इसके चलते कृषि वैज्ञानिकों ने तो पाले का अंदेशा जताया है। लगातार घने कोहरे से फसलों में फूल मुरझाकर गिरने लगे हैं। इससे किसान चिंतित भी हैं। मावठे के कारण 11 दिसंबर तड़के से ही मौसम खराब चल रहा है। पहले दिन बारिश और फिर कोहरा छा गया। तीन दिन तक सुबह व रात में कोहरा रहा लेकिन सोमवार से छाया कोहरा मंगलवार शाम तक बना रहा।

खराब मौसम की वजह से लोग घरों में ही दुबके रहे। जिन्हें बेहद जरूरी काम था सिर्फ वे ही घर से निकले और जल्दी काम समेटकर लौट गए। हर तिराहे-चौराहे पर लोग अलाव जलाकर ठंड से बचते नजर आए। सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित किसान वर्ग है। ठंड से ज्यादा कोहरे से नुकसान का डर है क्योंकि थोड़ी देर कोहरा छाने के बाद हट जाए तो उतना नुकसान नहीं लेकिन लगातार 24 घंटे तक घना कोहरा होने से फसलों में नुकसान की आशंका है। मौसम के जानकारों का कहना है कि एक-दो दिन और बादल छाए रहेंगे।

मौसम खुलते ही तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे जाने का अनुमान
मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ जीके मिश्रा ने बताया कि अगले कुछ दिन बाद जैसे ही मौसम साफ होगा, रात का पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ जाएगा। इसके साथ ही दिन का पारा भी गिरेगा। इस दौरान शीत लहर चलने की संभावना ज्यादा रहेगी। वहीं उत्तरी हवा के चलने से पाले की संभावना भी रहेगी। हालांकि मौसम साफ होने में दो से तीन दिन का समय रहेगा।

अगर पाला पड़े तो किसान खेत की मेड़ों पर धुआं करें, जिससे फसल बच सके
कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र प्रभारी एवं कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. अखिलेश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि टेम्प्रेचर गिरने से कमजोर फसलों के पौधों पर असर पड़ना शुरू हो गया है। पाला गिरने की आशंका रहती है। जैसे ही मौसम खुले तो फसलों की सिंचाई करें। ज्यादा ठंड गिरने पर खेतों की मेड़ों पर उत्तर, पश्चिम दिशा में धुआं करें। व्यावसायिक गंधक का तेजाब 0.1 प्रतिशत का छिड़काव भी 100 लीटर पानी में 1 एमएल हिसाब से डालकर कर सकते हैं। नर्सरी के छोटे पौधों पर तिरपाल या कुछ ढंकने से उन्हें बचाया जा सकता है।

पिछले 1 सप्ताह के दौरान पारे की यह रही चाल
दिन न्यूनतम अधिकतम
रविवार 15.4 20.5
सोमवार 17.6 20.7
रविवार 17.2 23.6
शनिवार 16.7 22.7
शुक्रवार 13.4 20.7
गुरूवार 14.0 29.2
बुधवार 14.2 29.4
रात का तापमान दो डिग्री से अधिक गिरा
मौसम में आए बदलाव के चलते मंगलवार के रात का तापमान दो डिग्री से अधिक गिरा है। मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के अनुसार सोमवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 20.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जाे मंगलवार को मामूली गिरावट के साथ 20.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा। जबकि सोमवार को रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 17.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस था जो मंगलवार को दो डिग्री से अधिक की गिरावट के साथ 15.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा। मौसम में सुबह के समय आर्द्रता 87 फीसदी थी जो शाम को बढ़कर 88 फीसदी पर पहुंच गई। आने वाले दिनों में तापमान में गिरावट की संभावना है।

