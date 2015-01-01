पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल हाइवे:ट्रक व बस की आमने-सामने भिड़ंत, दो की मौत, 19 घायल

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • हादसे में 19 यात्री घायल, सभी का सिविल अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज

नेशनल हाइवे क्रमांक 52 पर उकावता के मिड-वे हाईवे ट्रीट के पास एक यात्री बस व ट्रक की आमने-सामने भिड़ंत हो गई। इस टक्कर में यात्री बस में सवार महिला यात्री की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं दूसरे की अस्पताल ले जाते में मौत हो गई। हादसे में 15 से 20 यात्रियों को चोट आई। जिनको 108 व राहगीरों की मदद से शाजापुर भेजा गया। वहीं मृतक महिला को सिविल अस्पताल सारंगपुर लाया गया, जहां उसके शव का पीएम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंपा है। बस एमपी 43 पी 1119 में सवार होकर जा रही थी। तभी सूरत से कानपुर जा रहे ट्रक यूपी 93 बीटी 4602 की एनएच 52 पर उकवता मिड वे हाईवे ट्रीट के पास आमने-सामने भिड़ंत हो गई। जिसमें सारंगपुर निवासी सनावर बी पत्नी अजगर मंसूरी 55 की माैके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि और सिद्धनाथ पुत्र नारायण सिंह 60 अस्पताल ले जाते हुए मौत हो गई। हादसे में 15 से 20 लोग घायल हुए हैं जिन्हें शाजापुर अस्पताल भेजा गया। जिसमें से दो यात्री गंभीर रूप से घायल है। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए। गनीमत रही की हादसे के बाद बस अनियंत्रित होकर 25 फीट गहरी खाई में नहीं गिरी, नहीं तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

हाइवे पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नही, आए दिन होते है हादसे
नेशनल हाइवे 52 पर आए दिन सड़क हादसे हाेते है। यहां सुरक्षा इंतजाम नहीं है। इसके साथ ही हाईवे का रखरखाव भी निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार नहीं किया जा रहा है। यहीं कारण है कि हाईवे पर आए दिन हादसे बढ़ते जा रहे है। इसको लेकर कुछ दिन पहले कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह से शिकायत करने पर उन्होंने नेशनल हाईवे के अधिकारियों को फटकार भी लगाई थी। वहीं तत्कालीन एसडीएम प्रिया वर्मा ने जवाबदारों को नोटिस भी थमाया था। इसके बाद हाईवे के वनवे को बंद कर दोनों साइडें शुरू की थी, लेकिन लापरवाही के चलते हाईवे को दोबारा वनवे में बदल दिया है।

