मारपीट:नहीं थम रहे झगड़ा प्रथा के विवाद, आगजनी और नुकसान की धमकी के दो मामले दर्ज

जिले में झगड़ा प्रथा के विवाद लगातार सामने आ रहे हैं। बाल विवाह जैसे बाल सगाई के मामलों में अक्सर जिले में झगड़ा प्रथा हावी रही है। जिसमें सगाई या विवाह के बाद रिश्ता टूटने पर एक पक्ष द्वारा दूसरे पक्ष पर रुपए लेने के लिए आगजनी मारपीट व अन्य तरीके अपनाए जाते रहे हैं। हाल ही में दो मामलों में पीड़ित परिवारों को दूसरे पक्ष की धमकियां मिली है। कांशी व सूस्याहेड़ी के पीड़ित परिवारों की शिकायत के बाद दोनों ही मामलों में पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है।

आग लगाने की धमकी
काशी गांव के रहने वाले देवीराम पुत्र मेहताबसिंह तंवर ने कोतवाली थाने में पुलिस को बताया कि झगड़े के एक मामले में आरोपी सरदारसिंह तंवर निवासी निपानिया ने गत दिवस काशी गांव आकर झगड़े के 4 लाख रुपए देने की मांग की। बतौर झगड़े के रुपए नहीं देने पर फसल में आग लगाने व नुकसान करने की धमकी भी दी। पुलिस ने मामले में आरोपी सरदारसिंह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

रुपयों की मांग की जा रही
संडावता के निकटस्थ गांव संुस्याहेड़ी गांव की रहने वाली बबली पुत्री अमरसिंह तंवर ने छापीहेड़ा थाने पहुंचकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि आरोपी राधेश्याम पुत्र बंशीलाल तंवर निवासी मोरंग्या तलाई हीरापुरा द्वारा बार-बार झगड़े के रुपयों की मांग की जा रही है, जिससे वह और उसका परिवार परेशान हो रहा है। इस मामले में भी पुलिस ने आरोपी राधेश्याम के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

