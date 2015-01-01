पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना संक्रमित:दो दिन 19-19 और अब 16 संक्रमित मिले

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक दिन पहले कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के परिवार से 9 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले थे

जिले में शुक्रवार को एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज बढ़कर आए है। इस दौरान 16 नए मरीज सामने आए है। जबकि पिछले दो दिनों से 19519 मरीज रोज आ रहे थे। एक दिन पहले पूर्व राज्यमंत्री सहित कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के परिवार से 9 लोग संक्रमित मिले थे। ब्यावरा उपचुनाव के बाद कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या भी बढ़ने लगी है। पिछले दो दिनों से 19-19 मरीज रोजाना सामने आ रहे थे। शुक्रवार को 16 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। जिसमें इसमें ब्यावरा में 9 नए मरीज शामिल है। वहीं पांच नए मरीज राजगढ़ और दो मरीज नरसिंहगढ़ में आए है। इसमें से कोरोना के लक्षण के चलते 4 मरीजों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

एक दिन पहले ब्यावरा में 12, शुक्रवार को 9 नए मामले
ब्यावरा में उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस व भाजपा प्रत्याशी के कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद एक दिन पहले पूर्व राज्यमंत्री बद्रीलाल यादव कोरोना संक्रमित मिले थे, वहीं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामचंद्र दांगी के 9 परिजन कोरोना संक्रमित हुए। शुक्रवार को ब्यावरा में 9 नए मामले सामने आए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें