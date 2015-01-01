पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:उत्तरी इलाकाें में बर्फबारी से दीवाली तक बढ़ेगी सर्दी

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • दिन का पारा मंगलवार को 27.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, वहीं रात का पारा 12.5 डिग्री

उत्तर भारत की ओर से आ रही ठंडी हवाओं के कारण शहर के अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। दिन का पारा मंगलवार को 27.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। वहीं रात का पारा 12.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है।
इससे पहले मंगलवार को रात का पारा 12.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था और दिन का पारा 28.5 दर्ज हुआ था। नवंबर के शुरुआत से पारा लगातार नीचे गया। मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में रातों के साथ-साथ दिन भी सर्द हो सकते हैं। इसकी वजह हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में शुरू हुई बर्फबारी है। इसके अलावा प्रशांत महासागर में ला-नीना के प्रभाव से भी दीपावली तक सर्दी और बढ़ सकती है।
भाई दूज के बाद पारा और नीचे आएगा: दीपावली के दो दिन बाद यानी भाईदूज पर रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम होने के आसार हैं। इसकी वजह यह है कि 12 नवंबर को देश के उत्तरी हिस्से में वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के पहुंचने का अनुमान है। इस दौरान कश्मीर घाटी- हिमाचल की वादियों एवं उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी हिस्से में बर्फबारी हो सकती है। इसके दो-तीन दिन बाद हमारे यहां वहां से ठंडी हवा आ सकती है। इस बीच यहां 12 नवंबर से दो-तीन दिन रात के तापमान में थोड़ा इजाफा हो सकता है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक उदय सरवटे के मुताबिक दूसरे पखवाड़े की शुरुआत में ही रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंच सकता है।
क्षेत्र में पिछले 1 सप्ताह से तापमान की ऐसी स्थिति है
दिन न्यूनतम अधिकतम
बुधवार 12.5 27.6
मंगलवार 12.5 28.8
सोमवार 13.2 29.4
रविवार 13.6 30.0
शनिवार 13.5 30.8
शुक्रवार 13.1 30.5
गुरूवार 12.8 31.2
दिन व रात के पारे में आई कमी
मौसम विभाग के आरएस गोयल के अनुसार मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 28.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो बुधवार को 0.8 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 27.6 डिग्री पर आ पहुंचा। इसी तरह मंगलवार को रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 15.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, जो बुधवार को स्थिर रहा। श्री गोयल के बताया कि इस दौरान मौसम में सुबह के समय आर्द्रता 85 फीसदी थी।

