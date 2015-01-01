पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शुभ दीपावली:छेने से बनी मिठाइयों की खरीदी ज्यादा देसी पटाखों काे ‘हां’ चायनीज को ‘ना’

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुभ मुहूर्त में धन की पूजा के साथ आज होगी महालक्ष्मी की पूजा

जिलेभर में पांच दिवसीय दीपावली का त्योहार गुरूवार से धनतेरस के रूप में शुरू हुआ, जिसका सोमवार को भाईदूज के समापन होगा। शुक्रवार को रूप चौदस के त्योहार मनाने के साथ आज शनिवार को महालक्ष्मी पूजन होगी। मां लक्ष्मी के स्वागत के लिए लोगों ने घरों की साज-सज्जा के साथ सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां कर ली है। इस पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव पर्व के तीसरे दिन शनिवार को महालक्ष्मी पूजन होगी। इसके साथ ही यंत्र, मशीनरी, संपत्ति को भी पूजा जाएगा। इसके लिए लोगों ने वाहन, घर आदि को उत्साह और उमंग से सजाकर पूजन के साथ सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की जाएगी। साथ ही मिठाइयां खिलाकर और आतिशबाजी कर लोग दीपावली की खुशी का इजहार करेंगे। इस पर्व के स्वागत में जिले भर में लोगों ने साफ-सफाई और रंगरोगन के बाद रंगोली व चौक से आंगनों को सजाना शुरू कर दिया है। छेने की मिठाइयाें पर लोग ज्यादा जोर दे रहे हैं। वहीं चायनीज को छोड़ देसी पटाखों की बिक्री ज्यादा हो रही है। इसके साथ ही दीपोत्सव पर सजावटी सामान पेंटिंग, पोस्टर और रोशनी के लिए सीरीज की भी खरीदी जा रही। पं. राधारमण त्रिपाठी के अनुसार दीवाली पर सुबह से देर शाम तक कई मुहूर्त है। कल पूजेंगे मवेशी दीपोत्सव के तहत रविवार को जिलेभर में गोवर्धन पूजा के साथ मवेशियों की पूजा-अर्चना की जाएगी। सुबह से ही श्रद्धालु अपने-अपने घरों के आगे गोबर से गोवर्धन का बिंब बनाकर उसकी पूजा करेंगे। इसके बाद खीर, मिठाई, फल-सब्जी आदि का भोग लगाकर पूजा अर्चना करेंगे। दोपहर में भैंसों की पूजा-अर्चना आतिशबाजी के साथ की जाएगी। वहीं देर शाम को बैलों, गाय आदि का शृंगार किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही आतिशबाजी के धमाकों और रोशनी का आनंद भी लोग लेंगे।

लक्ष्मी पूजन एवं खरीदारी करने का शुभ मुहूर्त

सुबह 7.55 से 9.17 तक शुभ की चौघड़िया इसमें गद्दी बिछाना, दवात भरना, गाय के गोबर से लीपकर चौक पूरण शुभ मुहूर्त 12.03 से 1.25 तक चर की चौघड़िया 1.25 से 2.48 तक लाभ की चौघड़िया 2.48 से 4.11 तक अमृत की चौघड़िया शाम को 5.30 से 7.33 लाभ की चौघड़िया 8.48 से 10.26 तक शुभ की चौघड़िया 10.26 से 12.03 तक अमृत की चौघड़िया लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त शाम को 5.30 से 5.51 तक प्रदोष काल गोधूलि बेला पूजन के लिए शुभ है स्थिर लग्न कब से कब तक: प्रातः 6.46 से 9.02 तक वृश्चिक लग्न दोपहर में 12.54 से 2.27 तक कुंभ लग्न शाम को 5.37 से 7.36 तक वृषभ लग्न

हिरणी और गढ़ल्या के गीतों का भी होगा समापन
दशहरा से दीपावली तक छोटे बच्चों द्वारा घर जाकर हिरणी और गढ़ल्या के साथ गाएं जाने वाले सांध्य गीतों का भी शनिवार रात को समापन होगा। ओज और पौराणिक गाथाओं से भरे इन गीतों को बीस दिनों से लड़के और लड़कियों की अलग-अलग टोली घर-घर जाकर शाम के समय गीत गाती है। इसके बाद बदले में लिए जाने वाले नेग(नगदी या अनाज) लेकर यह टोली सामूहिक गोट(पार्टी) का आयोजन शुरू हो जाएगा।
पूजन का विधान
पं. त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि पहले गणेश जी का पूजन कलश का पूजन नवग्रह का पूजन षोडश मातृका पूजन गुजरिया का पूजन दीप को का पूजन करना चाहिए। ईशान कोण में पूजन करना चाहिए पूजन करते समय अपना मुख पूर्व या उत्तर की ओर होना चाहिए। पूजन करते समय ओम महालक्ष्मयै नमः मंत्र का उच्चारण कर करना चाहिए।


ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें