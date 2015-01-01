पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:चौराहों पर हादसे का अंदेशा पर व्यवस्था नहीं

सांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रमुख चौराहों पर यातायात पुलिस की दरकार, ताकि हादसों पर लग सके रोक

वैसे तो सांची विश्व विख्यात पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विख्यात है यहां हजारों की संख्या में देशी विदेशी पर्यटकों का आना जाना लगा रहता है लेकिन इस नगर के प्रमुख चौराहे पुलिस विहीन रहते हैं जिसके चलते यहां पर दुर्घटनाओं की आंशका बनी रहती है । नगर से गुजरने वाले राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर यातायात का भारी दवाब रहता है, जिससे लोगों को सड़क क्रास करने में दुर्घटना की आशंकाएं बनी रहती है। यह चौराहे हमेशा पुलिस विहीन बने रहते हैं, जिससे दुर्घटना का अंदेशा बना रहता है। यहां ढाई हजार साल पुराने बौद्ध स्मारकों तथा पुरातात्विक धरोहर सहेजकर रखी गई है। बसस्टेंड, रेलवे स्टेशन तक जाने के लिए नगर वासियों को भी चौराहों से होकर ही गुजरना पड़ता है, लेकिन यह चौराहे पुलिस विहीन बने रहते हैं। पूर्व में इस प्रमुख स्थल पर यातायात पुलिस व्यवस्था बनाई गई थी। जिससे लोगों को क्रासिंग में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनी रहती थी । लेकिन पुलिस विभाग द्वारा इस पर्यटक स्थल से यातायात पुलिस को हटा दिया गया। तब से नगर के चौराहे पुलिस विहीन बन गए हैं। इस और से पुलिस विभाग बेफिक्र नजर आ रहा है। यहां श्रीलंका, जापानी, थाईलैंड सहित अनेक देशों के बौद्ध धर्मावलंबियों के पहुंचने तथा ठहरने की व्यवस्था रहती है। यहां से भी बौद्ध मंदिर पहुंचने के लिए इसी चौराहे से होकर गुजरना पड़ता है। तब पर्यटकों को स्वयं ही सड़क पार करने के लिए वाहनों को हाथों के संकेत के आधार पर क्रासिंग करने पर मजबूर होना पड़ता है। हालत यह है कि अनेक बार वाहनों के अनियंत्रित होने से सड़क पर लगाई गई लोहे की रेलिंग तथा विद्युत पोल भी धराशायी होते रहते हैं । नगर के प्रमुख चौराहे के रूप में गुलगांव चौराहा जहां से पर्यटकों को उदयगिरि पर्यटक स्थल जाना होता है। इस चौराहे से लगभग 50 गांव के लोग दिन प्रतिदिन गुजरते हैं। लोग जान हथेली पर लेकर अंधी रफ्तार से दौड़ने वाले वाहनों के बीच सड़क क्रास करने पर मजबूर हो जाते हैं । कुछ माह पूर्व विभाग ने शिव मंदिर चौराहे पर एक यातायात आरक्षक की पदस्थापना की थी। लेकिन अल्पसमय में ही यातायात आरक्षक को हटा लिया गया।

