कोरोना इफेक्ट:10% बच्चे भी नहीं रुक रहे स्कूल, घर पर हल कर रहे पेपर

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • 114 हाई और 108 हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलों के 90% विद्यार्थी हो रहे सम्मिलित, 28 तक चलेगी परीक्षा

सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए कॉलेजों की तर्ज पर ओपन बुक प्रणाली से छमाही परीक्षा के रूप में रिवीजन टेस्ट लिए जा रहे है। इसमें जिले के सरकारी 114 हाई स्कूल और 108 हायर सेकंडरी स्कूलों के 90 फीसदी विद्यार्थी भी शामिल नहीं हो रहे हैं। विद्यार्थी स्कूल से पेपर घर ले जाकर हल करके दूसरे दिन ला रहे हैं। जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में तो स्थिति यह है कि पूरे विद्यार्थी पेपर लेने भी स्कूल नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। बच्चों को फोन लगाकर बुलाने पर भी 75 फीसदी बच्चे भी स्कूल जाते हैं, जबकि 25 फीसदी बच्चे तो ये टेस्ट ही नहीं दे रहे हैं। खास बात यह है कि इस टेस्ट के अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा में भी जुड़ेंगे। इस टेस्ट के लिए बच्चों के पास घर और स्कूल दोनों जगह परीक्षा देने का विकल्प है लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से अधिकांश बच्चे घरों पर ही पुस्तकों की मदद से प्रश्न पत्र हल कर रहे है। 10 फीसदी छात्र भी स्कूल तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहे है। कोरोना काल में चल रही ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से विद्यार्थियों के शैक्षणिक स्तर में सुधार का पता लगाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा 20 से 28 नवंबर तक कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों का रिवीजन टेस्ट लिया जा रहा है। परीक्षा में ओपन पद्धति और घर पर रहकर प्रश्न पत्र हल करने का विकल्प होने से विद्यार्थियों को काफी सुविधाजनक लग रहा है। इसके लिए अभिभावक भी सहमत है जो उन्हें यह परीक्षा देने के लिए प्रेरित भी कर रहे है। लेकिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के स्कूलों में तो विद्यार्थियों को फोन करके बुलाना पड़ रहा है।

शत प्रतिशत बच्चे दे रहे परीक्षा
जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित उत्कृष्ट उमावि में विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा देने के लिए कमरे व टेबलों की व्यवस्था भी की गई है। प्राचार्य रविंद्र कुमार बांगरे के अनुसार यहां शत-प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी रिवीजन टेस्ट दे रहे है लेकिन इनमें से स्कूल कोई नहीं आ रहा है। यह परीक्षा ऑफलाइन और ऑनलाइन दोनों मोड से ली जा रही है। विद्यार्थियों के सामने दोनों विकल्प हैं, वे स्कूल से पेपर घर ले जाकर भी हल करके उत्तर पुस्तिका स्कूल में जमा कर सकते हैं।

स्कूलों को रोजाना विमर्श पोर्टल पर अपडेट करना पड़ रहा डाटा
टेस्ट के लिए संबंधित स्कूलों द्वारा विमर्श पोर्टल के माध्यम से ही प्रश्न पत्रों को डाउनलोड कर विद्यार्थियों को उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे है। साथ ही रोजाना हो रही इस परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले विद्यार्थियों की स्थिति भी उन्हें इस पोर्टल पर दर्ज करना है। बाद में मूल्यांकन करने के बाद भी वह भी पोर्टल पर डालेंगे और उसके माध्यम से ही विभाग परिणामों की घोषणा भी करेंगा।

