11 पॉजिटिव:12 दिन बाद संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 10 के पार, 20 ठीक होकर घर गए

सीहोर3 घंटे पहले
  • गुरुवार को जिलेभर से 405 सैंपल लिए गए जिनमें से सबसे ज्यादा आष्टा से लिए गए

कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार अभी थमी हुई है। यही कारण है कि पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा अभी कम ही है। हालांकि 12 दिन बाद कोरोना पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 10 के पार हुआ है। यानि गुरुवार को जिलेभर में 11 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। राहत की बात यह भी है कि 20 लोगों को ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया। सीएमएचओ डॉ. सुधीर कुमार डेहरिया ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 11 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। सीहोर के चाणक्यपुरी एवं इंग्लिशपुरा से 3, श्यामपुर के शाहपुर कोड़िया तथा मुंगावली से 1-1 व्यक्ति, बुदनी के थाना क्षेत्र एवं रेहटी से 3, आष्टा के अस्पताल क्षेत्र से 1 तथा नसरुल्लागंज के पिपलानी एवं एसबीआई पुराने से क्षेत्र से कुल 2 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में एक्टिव की संख्या 79 है। 20 को किया डिस्चार्ज : 20 लोगों को रिकवर होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। जिले में कुल डिस्चार्ज की संख्या 1984 हो गई है। संक्रमित व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु संख्या 41 है। गुरुवार को 405 सैंपल लिए गए हैं। सीहोर शहरी क्षेत्र से 32 सैम्पल लिए गए, नसरूल्लागंज 80, आष्टा से 99, इछावर से 65, श्यामपुर से 90, बुदनी से 39 सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा 2104 पर पहुंचा
जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या 2104 है जिनमें से 41 की मृत्यु हो चुकी है 1984 स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो गए है। वर्तमान में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 79 है। जिले से अब तक कुल 33822 सैंपल भेजे गए थे जिनमें से 30495 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट अब तक निगेटिव आई है। गुरुवार को 230 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव प्राप्त हुई है। कुल 1152 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है। पैथालॉजी द्वारा कोरोना वायरस सेंपल की रिजेक्ट संख्या कुल 71 है।

