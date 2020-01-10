पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फसल बीमा:1 लाख 4 हजार किसानों के खातों में आएंगे 157 करोड़ रु. बिना सहमति के लोन खाते में समायोजित नहीं होगी राशि

सीहोर13 घंटे पहले
जिले के 1 लाख 4 हजार 208 किसानों के खातों में खरीफ फसल बीमा 2019 की राशि डाली जा रही है। 157 करोड़ रुपए किसानों के खातों में डाले जाएंगे। यह राशि अभी लगातार कुछ दिन तक उनके खातों में आती रहेगी। कई गांवों के किसानों में राशि आ गई है जबकि कुछ के खातों में आना बाकी है। दूसरी तरफ कमिश्नर ने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना की किसानों के खाते में जमा हुई क्षतिपूर्ति राशि का लोन की अदायगी में समायोजन तब तक नहीं किया जाए जब तक किसान सहमति नहीं दे।

इन दिनों किसानों के खातों में फसल बीमा की राशि आ रही है। कई किसानों का कहना है कि सूची में उन्हें बहुत कम राशि मिली है जबकि जानकारी अनुसार किसान की जमीन में अलग-अलग नुकसान की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अलग-अलग राशि दी गई है। इसलिए किसानों को बैंक खातों की कुल राशि को देखना होगा। हर रोज किसानों के खातों में बीमा राशि जमा की जा रही है।

बिना सहमति के नहीं काट सकेंगे बैंक पैसा: कमिश्नर भोपाल कवींद्र कियावत ने कलेक्टर को निर्देश दिए हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना की किसानों के खाते में जमा हुई क्षतिपूर्ति राशि का लोन की अदायगी में समायोजन तब तक नहीं किया जाए, जब तक लाभार्थी किसान सहमति नहीं दे दे। श्री कियावत ने इस आशय के निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

आदेश में साफ तौर पर कहा है कि किसान को मिलने वाली क्षतिपूर्ति राशि का बिना किसान की सहमति के ऋण खाते में समायोजन नहीं किया जाए। उन्होंने कलेक्टर से कहा है कि प्रत्येक मामले में किसानों से लिखित सहमति मिलने के बाद ही इस राशि से संबंधित किसान के ऋण का समायोजन किया जाए। उन्होंने निर्देश का कड़ाई से पालन सुनिश्चित कराने के लिए कहा है।

काफी हुआ नुकसान

इस बार भी किसानों की फसलें काफी खराब हो गई हैं। इसलिए इस बार के नुकसान की राशि भी बीमा कंपनी किसानों को देगी लेकिन यह कब तक मिलेगी यह नहीं कहा जा सकता है। अभी तो 2019 के नुकसान का पैसा मिल रहा है। इस बार सबसे अधिक नुकसान सोयाबीन की फसल में हुआ है। कई जगह तो पूरी फसल बर्बाद हो चुकी है। सोयाबीन के अलावा अन्य फसलों को भी नुकसान है। हालांकि इसका प्रतिशत कम है।

