पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

30 नए संक्रमित:2 दिन में 30 पॉजिटिव मिले, आंकड़ा 2304 पर पहुंचा, एक्टिव केस 111

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले दो दिन में ही जिले में 30 नए संक्रमित सामने आए हैं। ऐसे में जिले में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2304 तक पहुंच गया है। यही नहीं जिले में एक्टिव केस भी बढ़कर 111 हो गए हैं। यदि ऐसे ही संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ती रही तो फिर से परेशानी बढ़ जाएगी। मंगलवार को 13 नए संक्रमित सामने आए हैं। जबकि एक दिन पहले सोमवार को 17 संक्रमित मिले थे। मंगलवार को एक भी संक्रमित ठीक होकर डिस्चार्ज नहीं हुआ। मंगलवार को 13 संक्रमित सामने आए हैं। इनमें सीहोर शहर के 3 व्यक्ति, श्यामपुर के दोराहा और बरखेड़ी से एक-एक व्यक्ति, इछावर के अबिदाबाद से 1 व्यक्ति, बुदनी के पीलीकरार से 2, आष्टा के सुभाष चौक से 1 व एलआईसी कन्नोद रोड़ से 2 व्यक्तियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आई है।

न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन और न ही लोग लगा रहे मास्क
जिले में भले ही कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ रहा हो, लेकिन यहां लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। यही नहीं बाजार व भीड़ वाले अन्य क्षेत्रों में लोग मास्क का भी उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। इसके कारण संक्रमण फैल रहा है।
42 हजार 786 के सैंपल लिये
संक्रमितों को खोजने के लिए जिले में 42 हजार 786 लोगों के सैंपल लिये गए हैं। हालांकि इनमें से अब तक 39 हजार 945 लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मंगलवार को भी 186 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। अब तक 71 सैंपल रिजेक्ट किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें