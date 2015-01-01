पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:फिर मिले 5 कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक सप्ताह से बढ़ रहे हैं मरीज

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वर्तमान में कोरोना एक्टिव की संख्या 99 हो गई है, 313 सैंपल लिए

लगातार तीसरे दिन भी कोरोना के पांच मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें शहरी क्षेत्र से एक व्यक्ति है जबकि चार जिले के अन्य जगहों से हैं। पिछले एक सप्ताह से कोरोना एक्टिव की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। शुक्रवार को 313 सैंपल लिए गए। सीएमएचओ डॉ. सुधीर कुमार डेहरिया ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 5 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। सीहोर के गंज से 1 व्यक्ति की करोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। नसरुल्लागंज के चीच एवं शशी कॉलोनी से 1-1 व्यक्ति, बुदनी के रतनपुर एवं श्यामपुर से 1-1 व्यक्ति की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 99 है। कुल रिकवर की संख्या 2061 है। व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु संख्या 41 है। 313 लोगों के लिए सैंपल : शुक्रवार को 313 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र से 12 सैंपल लिए गए। नसरूल्लागंज से 70, आष्टा से 92, इछावर से 52, श्यामपुर से 66, बुदनी से 21 सैंपल लिए गए।

पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 2201 पर पहुंची
जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या 2201 तक पहुंच गई है जिनमें से 41 की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। 2061 स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो गए हैं तथा वर्तमान में एक्टिव की संख्या 99 है। जांच के लिए अब तक भेजे गए कुल सैंपल की संख्या 38942 है। कुल निगेटिव सैंपल की संख्या 36318 है।
300 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव
शुक्रवार को 300 सैंपल की जांच निगेटिव आई है। कुल 352 की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है। पैथालॉजी द्वारा कोरोना वायरस सैंपल की रिजेक्ट संख्या कुल 71 है। जिले में जो व्यक्ति होम क्वारेंटाइन में है उनके निवास स्थान से सीधे संवाद हेतु जिला स्तरीय कोविड-19 काल सेंटर स्थापित किया गया है जिसका संपर्क नंबर-7247704181 है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें