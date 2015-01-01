पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:6 हजार कर्मचारियों को लगेगी वैक्सीन, 53 आईएलआर और 23 कोल्ड चेन में होगा वैक्सीन का रखरखाव

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार चरणों में टीकाकरण, ट्रेनिंग शुरू, शासकीय, निजी अस्पतालों और क्लीनिक के अलावा आंगनबाड़ी कर्मचारी भी शामिल

कोरोना को लेकर एक अच्छी खबर है। जिले में जनवरी में वैक्सीन लगाने का काम शुरू हो जाएगा, जिसके लिए कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग देने का काम भी मंगलवार से शुरू कर दिया गया। वैक्सीन चार चरणों में लगाई जाएगी। पहले चरण में शासकीय अस्पतालों के अलावा प्राइवेट अस्पतालों, क्लीनिक के कर्मचारियों के अलावा आंगनबाड़ी की कर्मचारी शामिल रहेंगी, जिनकी संख्या 6 हजार है। इनमें अस्पतालों के कर्मचारियों की संख्या 5009 है।

जिला प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट में जिला टास्क फोर्स की बैठक हुई। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के राज्य सर्वेलेश अधिकारी डॉ. एसएम जोशी ने जानकारी दी कि एसडीएम की अध्यक्षता में विकासखंड स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स की बैठक कर कार्ययोजना तैयार की जाएगी।

बैठक में मॉनीटरिंग प्रोसेस, सूक्ष्म कार्ययोजना, संचार कार्ययोजना, कोल्ड चैन तथा लाजिस्टिक के संबंध में जरूरी दिशा निर्देश विभागीय अमले को कलेक्टर अजय गुप्ता ने दिए। वैक्सीनेशन टीम, अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण, सोशल मोबीलाइजेशन, ट्रांसपोर्ट, अंतर विभागीय तथा अंतर सेक्टोरल समन्वय को लेकर भी चर्चा हुई। बैठक में सीएमएचओ सुधीर डेहरिया, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. आनंद शर्मा, एसडीएम आदित्य जैन, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एम चंदेल मौजूद थे।

कोविन एप में देना होगा सारी जानकारी
50 वर्ष से ऊपर के लोगों को टीकाकरण की कार्ययोजना भारत सरकार के दिशा निर्देशानुसार तैयार की जा रही है। तीसरे चरण के वैक्सीनेशन के लिए हितग्राही को कोविन एप में जानकारी अपलोड करना होगी। इसमें टीके लगने वाले हर व्यक्ति का डाटा अपडेट रहेगा।

250 से अधिक स्टाफ को दिया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण
कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए सीहोर जिले में करीब 250 से अधिक स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। ट्रेनिंग का काम मंगलवार से शुरू हो गया।

53 आईएलआर और 23 कोल्ड चेन में रहेगी वैक्सीन
वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए 53 आईएलआर (डी फ्रीजर) रहेंगे जिनमें कोरोना वैक्सीन को रखा जाएगा। ये पूरी वैक्सीन कोल्ड चेन में रखी जाएगी। कोल्ड चेन की संख्या 23 है। सीएमएचओ ऑफिस के पास बने भवन में वैक्सीन को रखा जाएगा।

बनाए जाने हैं पाइंट
वैक्सीन को रखने के लिए कितने पाइंट रहेंगे, अभी यह तय नहीं है। जिलेभर में अलग-अलग जगह चिन्हित की जाएगी। इसी तरह वैक्सीन लगाने वाले कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन कैरियर बेग भी दिए जाएंगे जिनमें चार आईस बाक्स के अंदर वैक्सीन सुरक्षित रहेगी।

पहले चरण में ये चिह्नित
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी, डॉक्टर्स, नर्स, टेक्नीशियन, वार्डब्वाय, अन्य कर्मचारी, एएनएम, आशा कार्यकर्ता, एमपीडब्ल्यू कर्मी, सुपरवाइजर, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, सहायिका पंजीकृत निजी अस्पतालों के कर्मचारियों के अलावा क्लीनिक के डॉक्टर, स्टाफ और संचालकों की जानकारी अपलोड की है।

इन 4 चरणों में लगेगी वैक्सीन
1. हेल्थ वर्कर: सबसे पहले वैक्सीन हेल्थ वर्कर को लगेगी। जो लोग भी स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं से जुड़े हैं चाहे वह शासकीय अस्पतालों के कर्मचारी हों या फिर प्राइवेट, उन सभी के कर्मचारियों को पहले चरण में वैक्सीन लगेगी। जिले में इनकी संख्या 5009 है। इसके अलावा आंगनबाड़ी कर्मचारियों को भी इसमें शामिल किया गया है जिनकी संख्या करीब एक हजार है। इस तरह से पहले चरण में 6 हजार कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगेगी।

2. फ्रंट लाइन पर काम कर रहे लोग: दूसरे चरण में उन लोगों को टीकाकरण किया जाएगा जो कोरोना की लड़ाई में फ्रंट लाइन पर काम कर रहे हैं। इनमें पुलिस विभाग के कर्मचारियों के अलावा दूसरे अन्य विभागों के कर्मचारी भी होंगे जो कोरोना के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। अभी इन्हें चिन्हित नहीं किया गया है। इनकी संख्या अधिक होगी।

3. 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के लोग: तीसरे चरण में 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। जिलेभर में इनकी संख्या का आंकलन अभी नहीं किया गया है। इसका काम अभी पूरा होना है। इन लोगों का डाटा साफ्टवेयर में अपलोड किया जाएगा। इसके बाद इन सभी को नंबर से वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

4. बीमार लोगों को लगेगी वैक्सीन: चौथे चरण में वैक्सीन बीमार लोगों को लगाई जाएगी। गंभीर मरीजों को सबसे पहले इस चरण में वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके बाद अन्य बीमारियों से पीड़ितों को भी वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी है
कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए वैक्सीन लगाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। पहले चरण में करीब 6 हजार कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगेगी। जनवरी माह तक वैक्सीन लगाने का काम शुरू होने की उम्मीद है हालांकि अभी इसकी तारीख तय नहीं है।
डॉ. सुधीर कुमार डेहरिया, सीएमएचओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें