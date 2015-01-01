पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कालाबाजारी:65% बोवनी का काम पूरा, लेकिन यूरिया की किल्लत से बाजार में बढ़ी कालाबाजारी

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • बुदनी के किसान गेहूं की जगह चना में दिखा रहे रुचि, बारिश हुई तो किसानों को होगा एक पानी का फायदा

रबी सीजन में अब तक करीब 65 फीसदी बोवनी का काम पूरा हो चुका है लेकिन अभी भी यूरिया की किल्लत कई जगह बनी हुई है। मजबूरन अभी भी किसानों को 80 रुपए से अधिक एक बोरी के देना पड़ रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ मौसम विभाग बारिश कीउम्मीद जता रहा है। यदि बारिश होती है तो किसानों के लिए राहत भरी खबर है। उन्हें एक पानी का फायदा हो जाएगा जिससे बिजली और मजदूरी बचेगी। इस बार खरीफ की फसल खराब हो गई तो किसानों को काफी नुकसान हुआ। अतिवृष्टि और फसल में अफलन की स्थिति से किसानों को काफी नुकसान हुआ। इसके बाद एक बार फिर से किसानों ने अगली फसल की तैयारी की और रबी में गेहूं की बोवनीका काम शुरू कर दिया लेकिन कई जगह बीज और अनुकूल मौसम नहीं होने से बोवनी करने से बीज का अंकुरण नहीं हो सका। ऐसे में किसानों को कई जगह दूसरी बार बोवनी करना पड़ा।

किसानों को फायदा भी... अधिक भाव और कम समय में फसल हो रही है तैयार

अधिक चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं 80 से 85 रुपए
सोसायटियों में कम मात्रा में यूरिया मिलने से कई किसान खुले बाजार से खाद खरीद रहे हैं। हालांकि यहां पर किसानों को एक बोरी यूरिया पर 80 से 85 रुपए अधिक चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं। सोसायटी में एक बोरी यूरिया 267 रुपए की मिल रही है जबकि यही बोरी बाजार में 340 से 350 रुपए तक में मिल रही है। किसान लंबे समय से इस कालाबाजारी को लेकर परेशान हो रहे हैं लेकिन अभी तक कठोर कार्रवाई नहीं हो पा रही है। यह इसी साल की समस्या नहीं है बल्कि हर साल इसी तरह किसानों को परेशान होना पड़ता है और फिर आखिरकार बाजार से महंगे दामों में खाद खरीदना पड़ता है।

3 लाख 95 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में बोवनी का लक्ष्य
जिलेभर में इस बार 3 लाख 95 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में बोवनी का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है। 65 प्रतिशत से अधिक बोवनी हो चुकी है। किसानों को अभी भी कई समस्याओं से जूझना पड़ सकता है। पिछली फसल अतिवृष्टि और बांझ होने के कारण पूरी खराब हो गई थी। अब रबी फसल की बोवनी शुरू हुई तो रात और दिन के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है जिससे बोवनी पर असर पड़ रहा है।

65 प्रतिशत से अधिक हो चुकी है बोवनी
जिलेभर की बात करें तो करीब 65 प्रतिशत रकबे में बोवनी का काम पूरा हो चुका है लेकिन किसानों की समस्याएं अभी भी कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। सोसायटी में अभी भी एक एकड़ पर एक बोरी यूरिया मिल रहा है जबकि कई किसान मजबूरी में बाजार से यूरिया खरीद रहे हैं। कृषि विभाग से मिले आंकड़ों के अनुसार अभी तक 60 हजार टन में से 37 हजार 352 टन यूरिया आया था जिसमें से करीब 33 हजार टन का वितरण हुआ है।

चना फसल की तरफ रुझान
इस बार बुदनी विकासखंड के किसान चना फसल की तरफ रूझान दिखा रहे हैं। इसका कारण यह भी है कि चना के भाव गेहूं से अधिक हैं। साथ ही चना फसल जहां 60 से 65 दिन में पककर तैयार हो जाती है तो वहीं गेहूं को आने में पूरे चार महीने का समय लग जाता है। इसलिए किसान चना फसल के बाद दूसरी फसल लेने का प्लान बना रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि कृषि विभाग ने भी इस साल इसका रकबा बढ़ा दिया है। पिछले साल 46 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में चना बोया था जबकि इस बार 60 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में चना की बोवनी का प्लान बनाया गया है। इस संबंध में कृषि विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर एसएस राजपूत का कहना है कि गेहूं की जगह चना का रकबा बढ़ाया गया है। चना फसल में किसान भी अपना रूझान दिखा रहे हैं। बाजार में यदि अधिक दाम पर खाद मिल रहा है तो इसकी जांच कराई जाएगी और सही पाए जाने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

