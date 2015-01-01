पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन:जनसुनवाई में 72 शिकायतें, इनमें 2 सूदखोरों, 2 भू-माफिया के खिलाफ

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को जनसुनवाई में पुलिस को 72 लोगों ने शिकायती आवेदन दिए। इनमें 2 सूदखोरों, 2 भू-माफिया और दो चिटफंड कंपनियों के खिलाफ हैं। एसपी एसएस चौहान ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को इन सभी मामलों में जांच कर कार्रवाई करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक एसपी कार्यालय में एसपी एसएस चौहान ने लोगों की समस्याओं को सुना। इस दौरान कई लोगों ने शिकायतें दर्ज कराईं। एसडीओपी सीहोर, आष्टा, बुदनी, नसरूल्लागंज, नगर पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय तथा जिले के सभी थाना प्रभारियों ने लोगों की शिकायतें सुनी, जिसमें 3 श्रेणियों की शिकायतों पर सुनवाई की गई।

तीन श्रेणियों में हुई सुनवाई
1.ज्यादा लाभ का प्रलोभन देकर निवेश करवाने वाली चिटफंड कंपनियों द्वारा धोखाधड़ी संबंधी शिकायतें की गईं।
2.सायबर अपराध संबंधी शिकायतें जैसे फ़ोन पर पूछकर बैंक खाता से रुपए निकाल लेना, कार्ड बदल कर रुपए निकाल लेना आदि हैं।
3.ऐसी शिकायतें जिसमें पैसा लेकर ज़मीन, प्लाट, घर, फ्लैट देने का वायदा कर धोखा दिया गया है।
इस तरह की आई शिकायतें : जन सुनवाई के दौरान जिले में पुलिस को सूदखोरों के खिलाफ 2 शिकायतें मिलीं। इसी तरह दो लोगों ने भू-माफिया के खिलाफ अपनी शिकायत दर्ज कराई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें