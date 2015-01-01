पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Sehore
  • 9th To 12th Revision Test Will Be Held From 20, Students Will Be Able To Take Paper At Home, Will Have To Submit Answer Books The Next Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इम्तिहान की तैयारी:9वीं से 12वीं तक के रिवीजन टेस्ट 20 से होंगे, विद्यार्थी घर पर ले जा सकेंगे पेपर, अगले दिन जमा करना होंगी उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल प्राचार्यों को रिजल्ट 5 दिसंबर तक जारी कर विमर्श पोर्टल पर करना होगा अपलोड

कॉलेज में हुए ओपन बुक पद्धति की तर्ज पर अब स्कूलों में रिविजन टेस्ट होंगे। कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक के रिविजन टेस्ट 20 से 28 नवंबर तक होंगे। छात्र-छात्राएं पेपर घर ले जा सकेंगे। लेकिन अंतिम निर्णय प्राचार्य लेंगे। उन्हें स्कूलों में टेस्ट कराने के लिए कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन करना होगा। इसके लिए पालकों से भी अनुमति लेनी होगी। विद्यार्थी पेपर घर ले जाते है तो अगले दिन उत्तर पुस्तिका जमा करानी होगी। इसके बाद दूसरा पेपर ले जाएंगे। सरकारी स्कूलों में रिवीजन टेस्ट के लिए छात्रों को स्कूल बुलाएं या फिर घर पर ही पेपर हल करने के लिए दें। इसका निर्णय स्कूल प्राचार्य करेंगे। कम संखया वाले स्कूलों में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग की व्यवस्था होती है तो पालकों की सहमति से छात्र-छात्राओं को स्कूल बुलाया जा सकता है। लेकिन कोरोना से बचाव के पूरे इंतजाम करने होंगे। पालक विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल भेजने के लिए राजी नहीं होते हैं तो उन्हें पेपर घर ले जाने दिया जाएगा। अगले दिन छात्र पेपर हल करके कॉपी स्कूल में जमा करने के बाद अगला पेपर ले जा पाएंगे। रिवीजन टेस्ट का टाइम टेबल : 9वीं व 10वीं का 20 नवंबर को गणित, 21 नवंबर को विज्ञान, 23 नवंबर को हिंदी, 24 नवंबर को अंग्रेजी, 25 को सामाजिक विज्ञान, 26 को नेशनल स्किल्स क्वालिफिकेशन फ्रेमवर्क फ्रार वोकेशनल एजुकेशनल तथा 27 नवंबर को संस्कृत का टेस्ट होगा। इसी तरह 11वीं व 12वीं का 20 नवंबर को भूगोल, रसायन शास्त्र, क्राप प्रोडेक्शन एंड हार्टिकल्चर, स्टिल लाइप एंड डिजाइन, शरीर रचना क्रिया विज्ञान एवं लेखाकर्म, तृतीय प्रश्नपत्र वोकेशनल, 21 नवंबर को हिंदी, 23 को समाज शास्त्र, मनोविज्ञान, कृषि मानविकी, होम साइंस, इनवायरमेंटल एजुकेशनल एंड रुरल, डवलपमेंट इंटरप्रेनुअरशिप, फाउंडेशन काेर्स,हायर मैथमेटिक्स, 24 जीवन विज्ञान, अर्थशास्त्र, प्रथम प्रश्नपत्र वोकेशनल, ड्राइंग डिजाइनिंग, भारतीय संगीत, इंफामेटिक्स प्रेक्टिस, 25 राजनीति, एनिमल हसबेंड्री मिल्क ट्रेड पोल्ट्रीफार्मिंग एंड फिशरीज, विज्ञान के तत्व, भारतीय कला का इतिहास, द्वितीय प्रश्नपत्र वोकेशनल कोर्स, 26 विशिष्ट भाषा संस्कृत, 27 इतिहास, भौतिक शास्त्र, व्यवसाय अध्ययन, कृषि उपयोगी विज्ञान एवं गणित के मूल तत्व, ड्राइंग एवं पेंटिंग, गृह प्रबंध पोषण एवं वस्त्र विज्ञान, 28 नवंबर को अंग्रेजी, सामान्य अंग्रेजी, संस्कृत, उर्दू का रिवीजन टेस्ट रहेगा। अब तक की पढ़ाई का 40 प्रतिशत हिस्सा पूछेंगे टेस्ट में, वार्षिक परीक्षा में जुड़ेंगे अंक : रिवीजन टेस्ट में अब तक जो पढ़ाया गया है कि उसका 40 प्रतिशत हिस्सा ही पूछा जाएगा। इस टेस्ट के अंक वार्षिक परीक्षा में जोड़ने का प्रावधान भी किया गया है। स्कूल के प्राचार्य 5 दिसंबर तक रिजल्ट जारी कर विमर्श पोर्टल पर अपलोड करेंगे। रिजल्ट का विश्लेषण होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें