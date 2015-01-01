पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:प्रशासन ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिला कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष का दो मंजिला होटल ढहाया

सीहोर3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशासन का दावा : सूदखोर, जमीन पर कब्जा करने वाले या अड़ीबाजी करने वालों के खिलाफ चलाया जा रहा है अभियान

तीन दिन पहले इंदौर-भोपाल बायपास किनारे जिस कांग्रेस नेता के भाई का ढाबा तोड़ा गया था, शनिवार को पुराने हाइवे स्थित श्री सत्यसांई कॉलेज के पास उसी कांग्रेस नेता का दो मंजिला होटल प्रशासन ने ढहा दिया। बताया जाता है कि जिस बिल्डिंग में होटल संचालित हो रहा था उस बिल्डिंग में होस्टल बनाने के लिए अनुमति ली गई थी।

प्रशासन के अनुसार भूमि स्वामी के खिलाफ एक दर्जन से अधिक आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में सूदखोर, भूमि पर कब्जा करने वाले या अड़ीबाजी करने वाले आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति के लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शनिवार शाम करीब 4 बजे एसडीएम आदित्य जैन मय तहसीलदार, नपा सीएमओ, पीडब्ल्यूडी एसडीओ, सीएसपी, मंडी और कोतवाली टीआई के साथ भारी बल लेकर पुराने हाइवे स्थित होटल यासिका पैलेस पहुंचे।

यह होटल कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिला कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष राहुल यादव का था। सबसे पहले यहां होटल में रुके लोगों को प्रशासन ने बाहर निकाला। इसके बाद दो जेसीबी और एक पोकलेन मशीन से प्रशासन ने दो मंजिला होटल तो तोड़ दिया। इस मौके पर करीब 100 से अधिक संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात था।

करीब 2 घंटे तक चली इस कार्रवाई को देखने के लिए यहां लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई। बता दें कि तीन दिन पहले 9 दिसंबर को भी प्रशासन ने राहुल कांग्रेस नेता राहुल यादव के भाई सन्नी यादव का बायपास स्थित ढाबा तोड़ा था।

आवागमन किया बंद

बता दें कि होटल तोड़ते समय प्रशासन ने यहां कोई अनहोनी न हो जाए, इसलिए करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक सीहोर-भोपाल रोड बंद कर दिया था। ऐसे में कई वाहन चालकों को परेशान होकर वापस लौटना पड़ा। शाम करीब 6.30 बजे पुराने हाईवे पर आवागमन शुरू हो सका।

परिवार की महिलाएं भी पहुंची

निर्माण तोड़ने से पहले यहां पर राहुल यादव के परिवार की महिलाएं भी पहुंची और प्रशासन से कार्रवाई रोकने की बात कही। हालांकि बाद में राहुल यादव के भाई सन्नी यादव उन्हें होटल से हटाकर अपने साथ ले गए।

50 से अधिक लोगों के खिलाफ होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

कलेक्टर अजय गुप्ता ने बताया कि शनिवार को राहुल यादव का निर्माण तोड़ा गया। उनके खिलाफ कई आपराधिक मामले दर्ज थे। जिले के ऐसे सूदखोर, जमीन पर कब्जा करने वाले या अड़ीबाजी करने वाले जिनके खिलाफ आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जिले में ऐसे 50 से अधिक लोग चिह्नित हैं जिनके खिलाफ इस तरह की कार्रवाई की जाना हैं। त्योहार या अन्य वजह से प्रशासनिक अमले की व्यस्तता के चलते एक साथ कार्रवाई नहीं की जा पा रही हैं। लेकिन अमले की उपलब्धता के अनुसार सभी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

