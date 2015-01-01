पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बारिश के बाद ठंड का असर, रात का पारा 6.40 लुढ़ककर 10.50 पर पहुंचा

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
एक दिन पहले रिझझिम बारिश के बाद आखिरकार बीते 24 घंटे में रात के तापमान में सीधे 6.4 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। ऐसे में शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 10.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 1 डिग्री बढ़कर 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी 24 घंटे और बादल छाए रहेंगे। लेकिन उत्तरी हवा न चलने से अभी भी तेज सर्दी की संभावना कम है। हालांकि फसलों के लिए यह खतरे का समय है। क्योंकि बादलों के कारण चने में इल्लियां और गेहूं में जड़माऊ का प्रकोप बढ़ेगा।

एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही शहर में रिमझिम बारिश का दौर शुरु हुआ था। शनिवार सुबह 8 बजे तक बीते 24 घंटे में जिले में 3.6 मिमी औसत बारिश रिकार्ड की गई है। जिले में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश आष्टा और इछावर में 8-7 मिमी, सीहोर में 7 मिमी, जावर में 3 मिमी, श्यामपुर में 2 मिमी और नसरुल्लागंज में 1 मिमी बारिश दर्ज हुई है।

शनिवार शाम के समय भी कहीं-कहीं बूंदाबांदी हुई। आरएके कॉलेज स्थित ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा केंद्र के विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सत्येंद्र सिंह तोमर के अनुसार अभी 24 घंटे और बादल छाए रहेंगे। इस दौरान कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। 24 घंटे बाद हवा दक्षिण-पूर्व से चलेगी। लेकिन इसके बाद 16 दिसंबर से फिर हवा पूर्व से चलेगी। ऐसे में अंचल में अभी ज्यादा सर्दी की संभावना कम है। हवा का रुख उत्तर दिशा से होने के बाद ही तेजी से तापमान में गिरावट आएगी।

